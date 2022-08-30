MXstore.com.au Team Australia open 2022 FIM ISDE campaign in France

Day One of the 2022 International Six Day Enduro has seen the Australian tilt have mixed bag as they settled into the new environment of the French countryside, with the understanding that the ISDE cannot be won on the first day, but a crash can end it very early.

Day two will see the riders compete in five tests.

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Seventh

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Seventh

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Fourth

World Trophy Team

It was the Spanish team that jumped away on day one of the 2022 and ninety-sixth edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in Le Puy-En-Velay, France.

The weather was kind to the competitors as they headed out to take on the early competitive stages of the event. Spain’s Josep Garcia won all five tests to make a solid statement about his intentions and capabilities.

Behind the Spanish came Italy and Great Britain who are mere seconds apart.

MXstore Team Australia was seventh on the day with Daniel Milner our top performer in sixth overall (third in E1)

Milner: “It started off pretty well- the first test I finished maybe third outright and reasonably high up in the second test.

“By about midday I struggled a little bit, in the third test I had a little lay-down and in the fourth test minor mistakes held me back.

“But the final test was pretty decent, and I’ve finished in the top ten. The team did well – it was quite difficult out there. I’m pretty stoked the team did as well as they did and we’ll go out there tomorrow and do our best again…”

In E3, Andrew Wilksch was seventh in class and sits 30th overall, Todd Waters is 17th in E2 and 38th overall with Josh Green 16th in E1 and 43rd overall.

WT Results

Daniel Milner

Seventh overall

WT – sixth

E1 – third 33’37.11

Gap: 46.34 Andrew Wilksch

30th overall

WT – 25th

E3 – 7th 34’29.54

Gap: 1′ 38.77 Todd Waters

38th overall

WT – 29th

E2 – 17th 34’55.51

Gap: 2′ 04.74 Josh Green

43rd overall

WT – 33rd

E1 – 16th 35’17.03

Gap: 2′ 26.26

Junior World Trophy Team

Reigning champions Italy have taken the lead on day one in Le Puy-En-Velay in France, ahead of Finland and Great Britain in third.

MXstore.com.au Team Australia struggled with Korey McMahon having a clutch issue that was sorted in the work period, but leaves the team with work to do to contend for the junior trophy.

Our top performer on day one was Tasmanian Kyron Bacon, who had his first competitive stage in Europe and sits 10th in class and 39th overall. Blake Hollis ended the day 26th in class and 82nd overall, while the aforementioned Korey McMahon was 36th in class and 101st overall for the day.

JWT Results

Kyron Bacon

39th overall

JWT – 10th

E1 – 13th 35’01.16

Gap: 2′ 10.39 Blake Hollis

82nd overall

JWT – 26th

E1 – 32nd 36’21.27

Gap: 3′ 30.50 Korey McMahon

101st overall

JWT – 36th

E2 – 37th 37’12.06

Gap: 4′ 21.29

Women’s World Trophy Team

The United States have taken control of the Women’s Trophy category led by Brandy Richards, with teammate Korie Steede 1:14.02 behind after the five stages of day one.

Richards stood out from the opening stage, holding first throughout the day, while the chasing pack exchanged blows (and places).

Jessica Gardiner leads MXstore.com.au Team Australia’s Women’s Trophy charge, finishing the day in seventh place, 2:08.47 behind leader Richards, less than a minute from second placed Steede.

Emelie Karlsson improved throughout the day, finishing stage one in 12th and working up to tenth by the day’s end, while Ebony Nielsen sits in 17th place.

WWT Results

Jessica Gardiner

132nd overall

WWT – 7th

E1 – 56th 39’17.60

Gap: 6′ 26.83 Emelie Karlsson

137th overall

WWT – 10th

E2 – 52nd 40’15.20

Gap: 7′ 24.43 Ebony Nielsen

147th overall

WWT – 17th

E2 – 58th 41’51.70

Gap: 9′ 00.93

