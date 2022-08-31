MXstore.com.au Team Australia Improve Across the Board at 2022 FIM ISDE Day Two

After two days of the International Six Day Enduro in France, MXstore Team Australia now sits in seventh place overall in World Trophy, fourth in Junior World Trophy and fourth in Women’s World Trophy.

As one of the most challenging events in world motorsport, the nature of the ISDE is that it rewards consistency and determination. The Aussies had a slow first day, but thanks to their persistence, the slow climb up the rankings has begun…

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Seventh

4:41’34.17

Gap: 8’29.11

Day 1 Day 2 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Fourth

3:37’41.28

Gap: 4’47.24

Day 1 Day 2 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Fourth

4:09’09.65

Gap: 14’18.72

Day 1 Day 2 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84

World Trophy Team

Day two saw the Brits find their feet and take the win as the dominant-on-day-one Spanish took a back seat while Italy stepped up to take second with the Spaniards in third.

Making the most of a better start position for Day Two, the quartet of Nathan Watson (Honda), Steve Holcombe (Beta), Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) and Jed Etchells (Fantic) set the pace to top the standings of the day by one minute and twenty-four seconds.

After yesterday’s winning performance, Spain tumbled down the classification to third, placing some one minute and fifty-one seconds behind Great Britain. That loss also sees Great Britain take the overall lead in this year’s World Trophy fight.

Australia sits outside the top five in seventh overall and MXstore Team Australia’s top performer is Daniel Milner in eighth overall. He also sits seventh in World Trophy and third in the E1 class.

WT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Daniel Milner

8th overall

WT – 7th

E1 – 3rd 33’37.11 34’48.60 1:08’25.71 2’00.83 Andrew Wilksch

33rd overall

WT – 25th

E3 – 8th 34’29.54 35’54.78 1:10’24.32 3’59.44 Todd Waters

39th overall

WT – 29th

E2 – 17th 34’55.51 36’12.02 1:11’07.53 4’42.65 Josh Green

41st overall

WT – 31st

E1 – 15th 35’17.03 36’19.58 1:11’36.61 5’11.73

Junior World Trophy Team

The Italians have taken out day two as MXstore Team Australia started taking a like to the French soil, finishing the day in third position after seventh yesterday.

Building their overall lead in this year’s race, Italy fought hard to secure a ten second margin of victory over closest rivals Finland.

At the end of day two the general classification in the Junior World Trophy sees Italy remain out front, but Finland in touching distance in second with Great Britain holding third although much further back, leaving Australia and Spain to close out the top five placings in that order

MXstore Team Australia’s top performer was Kyron Bacon who sits 10th in JWT, 12th in E1 and 35th overall.

Kyron Bacon:

“I had a pretty solid day for day two of the FIM IDSE. It started off a little bit rough. The tracks were really fast and a bit loose, so it was a bit of a struggle trying to stay on the inside. But, yeah, I managed to get 40th on that test.

The rest of the day – I had a pretty consistent day and tried to keep it off the ground so it was a pretty good day – I’m stoked.!”

JWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Kyron Bacon

35th overall

JWT: 10th

E1: 12th 35’01.16 35’41.72 1:10’42.88 4’18.00 Blake Hollis

61st overall

JWT: 22nd

E1: 24th 36’21.27 37’03.51 1:13’24.78 6’59.90 Korey McMahon

66th overall

JWT: 26th

E2: 26th 37’12.06 36’21.56 1:13’33.62 7’08.74

Women’s World Trophy Team

Day two was once again dominated by the United States in the Women’s World Trophy stages, extending their lead at the top by another three minutes.

MXstore Team Australia remain in the hunt for a podium, sitting just 14 seconds adrift of Team France who currently hold third.

But the momentum is building for MXstore Team Australia as they took third on day two and reduced the deficit to Team France.

Jessica Gardiner moved up to sixth in WWT standings and is excited about what’s yet to come.

“Starting last yesterday was tough as we had to overtake a couple of riders on each test, but today was much better,” said Gardiner. “With a clearer track we were able to keep on the gas a bit more.

I have done enough FIM ISDE races to know that it is still very early in the race to think too much about the result. We haven’t even reached the halfway point yet, so anything can happen.

Luckily we escaped the rain today, but it is raining pretty hard now, so maybe tomorrow will be interesting!”

Karlsson and Nielsen both held firm at 10th and 17th respectively, as the team look forward to Loop 2 on day three.

WWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Jessica Gardiner

127th overall

WWT: 6th

E1: 54th 39’17.60 40’50.33 1:20’07.93 13’43.05 Emelie Karlsson

136th overall

WWT: 10th

E2: 53rd 40’15.20 41’55.98 1:22’11.18 15’46.30

Ebony Nielsen

145th overall

WWT: 17th

E2: 58th 41 ‘51.70 44’58.84 1:26’50.54 20’25.66



