MXstore.com.au Team Australia Day Three 2022 FIM ISDE

World Trophy

MXstore Team Australia hit the half-way mark after completing Day Three of the FIM ISDE in France. Our JWT riders move up to third in the overall while WT and WWT hold firm in seventh and fourth. Day Three brought us a new location as Loop 2 made its debut, bring a whole new set of tests.

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Seventh

Total: 7:14’49.33

Gap: 14’27.08

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 5:33’28.90

Gap: 5′ 39.64

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Fourth

Total: 6:23’27.62

Gap: 21’18.99

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57

Highlights from Day Two are now available

Full results can be found here: fim-isde.com/2022-results

World Trophy Team

With three days down and three to go, MXstore Team Australia still sits in seventh.

Today saw the competitors leave the location of the first two days, to head to the Loziere region for a new course and new tests.

The Brits have continued their momentum winning their second day in a row and strengthening their claims for the overall trophy.

They now enter the second half of the FIM ISDE with a two minute and twenty-three second lead over Italy.

MXstore Team Australia still sit in seventh with top performer Daniel Milner in 10th overall, 9th in the World Trophy and third in his E1 class.

WT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Daniel Milner

10th overall

WT – 9th

E1 – 3rd 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 1:45’46.85 3’19.91 Andrew Wilksch

35th overall

WT – 25th

E3 – 8th 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 1:49’02.19 6’35.25 Todd Waters

36th overall

WT – 26th

E2 – 16th 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 1:49’21.16 6’54.22 Josh Green

43rd overall

WT – 31st

E1 – 16th 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 1:50’39.13 8’12.19

Junior World Trophy Team

As they did yesterday, the Italian team took out another day of the Junior FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), while MXstore Team Australia have now worked themselves up to third.

The change of test locations made little to no difference to the Italians and they dominated, beating close rivals Finland.

While the front didn’t change much, MXstore Team Australia have settled in to the French countryside rather well and continued their charge towards the top of the table

“It has been good to fight our way into third,” said Kyron Bacon (Yamaha). “We are beginning to settle into the race now and know what we have got to do each day.

This is my first FIM ISDE. There’s a lot to think about. After Day Three the body knows it has done a lot of riding, but there is still a lot more to come.”

JWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Kyron Bacon

34th overall

JWT: 10th

E1: 12th 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 1:48’42.79 6’15.85 Korey McMahon

52nd overall

JWT: 19th

E2: 21st 37’12.06 36’21.56 38′ 25.85 1:51’59.47 9’32.53 Blake Hollis

62nd overall

JWT: 24th

E1: 25th 36’21.27 37’03.51 39′ 21.86 1:52’46.64 10′ 19.70

Women’s World Trophy Team

The United States stamped their authority on Day Three of the Women’s World Trophy competition at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in France.

As has been the case so far this week, the Unites States proved unbeatable, racing clear to an impressive almost four-minute margin of victory.

The trio of Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede now lead the overall classification by eleven minutes as the second half of the FIM ISDE in France begins.

MXstore Team Australia continue the battle with third placed France, the gap now out to slightly over one minute, while holding out Sweden comfortably who sit another 20 minutes adrift in fifth.

Jessica Gardiner continues to lead the charge for MXstore Team Australia, setting a time faster than all three of the French riders and two of the three Brits ahead.

Day Four will see Loop 2 repeated, which gives the Aussies a chance to improve as they did on Day Two with their second go at Loop 1.

WWT Results