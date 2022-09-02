MXstore.com.au Team Australia Day Four 2022 FIM ISDE

World Trophy

A really tough day four- the day that can often bring teams undone and it was MXstore Team Australia on the wrong side of the motorcycling gods with Todd Waters crashing out of the event.

In juniors, Kyron Bacon finds himself at home in France and Jess Gardiner was nearly the fastest woman in the field.

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 15th

Total: 12:13’01.70

Gap: 2:40’23.17

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 4:58’12.37 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 3:00’00.00 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 7:33′12.81

Gap: 6’38.87

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 1:59’43.91 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 40’03.68 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86 40’48.11

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 8:44’09.94

Gap: 14’11.11

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 2:20’42.32 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59

Highlights from Day Four

World Trophy Team

The Brits continue to stamp themselves on the ISDE, with early favourites Spain now in their dust. The Italians are thereabouts, but Australia dropped out of contention with Todd Waters gone and we quietly slipped to 15th.

Securing their third victory of the week, Great Britain topped the World Trophy classification in Le Puy-En-Velay, France by a very sizeable one minute and nine seconds. With two days of the FIM ISDE remaining, they are now over four minutes in front of Spain, who moved up to second place overall today.

“We raced our way back into contention today,” told Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM). “It’s been a good day for the team. We’re doing a good job and pushing at one hundred percent. We’ll try again tomorrow to keep this fight.”

With Day Five bringing a new course, expect Italy to go on the attack tomorrow.

Holding steady in fourth, France enjoyed another consistent day in the FIM ISDE. Although unable to bridge the gap to the top three, they are however holding everyone else at bay.

Sweden also rode strong to take fifth. The Swedes have made inroads into the United States lead over them. They now trail fifth placed United States by less than two minutes with two days to go.

Australia’s top performer remains the rock-solid Daniel Milner in 11th overall, 10th in the World Trophy Class and 5th in his E1 class.

WT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Daniel Milner

11th overall

WT – 10th

E1 – 5th 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 1:45’46.85 3’19.91 Andrew Wilksch

34th overall

WT – 24th

E3 – 8th 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 1:49’02.19 6’35.25 Josh Green

42nd overall

WT – 30th

E1 – 16th 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 1:50’39.13 8’12.19 Todd Waters

36th overall

WT – 26th

E2 – 16th 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 RET 1:49’21.16 6’54.22

Junior World Trophy Team

It was business as usual for Italy’s juniors today, winning the Junior World Trophy classification for the fourth day in a row at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE).

Proving unbreakable so far in this year’s race defending Junior World Trophy champions Italy keep doing everything right. Finland put on an attack with strong rides from Roni Kytonen (Honda) and Hermanni Haljala (TM), but it was not enough to rattle their rivals.

Ending their day in third, Australia placed under one minute behind Italy today to maintain their podium placing in this year’s FIM ISDE.

Great Britain took fourth on Day Four, but only just as Spain finished twenty-two seconds behind them in fifth.

Great Britain still look safe for a top four result in this year’s event, holding a three and a half minute plus advantage over Spain.

The fight for sixth remains tight between the Czech Republic and New Zealand. The Czech Republic hold a one minute and three second lead over New Zealand in seventh.

France’s Zach Pichon was the fastest Junior World Trophy rider for the fourth day running. The Sherco rider was sixth overall today as he battles for a top five position in the overall classification.

Kyron Bacon again showed his potential and sits in 7th place in his junior category.

JWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Kyron Bacon

29th overall

JWT: 7th

E1: 10th 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 1:48’42.79 6’15.85 Korey McMahon

47th overall

JWT: 15th

E2: 19th 37’12.06 36’21.56 38′ 25.85 40’03.68 1:51’59.47 9’32.53 Blake Hollis

60th overall

JWT: 24th

E1: 25th 36’21.27 37’03.51 39′ 21.86 40’48.11 1:52’46.64 10′ 19.70

Women’s World Trophy Team

Day Four of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw a dramatic change in the Women’s World Trophy competition.

After dominating proceedings, the United States exited the race midway through the day when race leader Brandy Richards crashed out.

Great Britain was quick to inherit the race lead and with two days remaining now hold an eleven minute and thirty second lead over France, with MXstore Team Australia a little under three minutes further arrears.

Proving once again that nothing is ever certain in FIM ISDE until the end of Day Six, there was great shock on Day Four when the United States lost their lead.

A crash from Richards – who also led the individual classification – forced her to retire and with it ended their hopes of defending their Women’s World Trophy crown.

A disaster for the United States – an opportunity for Australia.

Narrowly missing out on the podium for Day Four, Jessica Gardiner placed fourth just 20 seconds behind Korie Steede, and faster than five of the six riders from the British and French teams ahead.

Emelie Karlsson and Ebony Nielsen both rode well on the day, helping to solidify Australia’s position in third ahead of Sweden by almost 25 minutes.

If there was one takeaway from Day Four, it was a cruel reminder that anything can happen at the FIM ISDE, and so MXstore Team Australia will head into the final two days with cautious, but deserved, optimism.

WWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Jessica Gardiner

117th overall

WWT: 5th

E1: 50th 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 2:03’01.41 20’34.47 Emelie Karlsson

135th overall

WWT: 10th

E2: 49th 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 2:06’54.10 24′ 27.16 Ebony Nielsen

136th overall

WWT: 15th

E2: 54th 41 ‘51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 2:13’32.11 31’05.17