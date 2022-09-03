MXstore.com.au Team Australia Day Five 2022 FIM ISDE

Day Five was once again a day of both positives and negatives, as the challenge of the new Loop unfortunately contributed to Josh Green crashing out during stage two.

While it’s been an extremely tough competition for our MXstore Team Australia Men’s World Trophy contingient, our Junior and Women’s teams have both solidified their contention for podiums with consistent performances helping to extend the gap from fourth in both categories.

Day Six is a bit different to the previous Loops and it all kicks off tonight at 9:55PM AEST streamed live on the ISDE Facebook Page!

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st

Total: 19:25’02.41

Gap: 7:30’49.24

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 4:58’12.37 7:12’00.71 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 3:00’00.00 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 9:22’53. 42

Gap: 6’26.96

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 1:59’43.91 1:49’40.61 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 10:55’04.11

Gap: 19’46.43

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 2:20’42.32 2:10’54.17 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 41’35.10 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 45’04.51 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 44’14.56

Highlights from Day Five

Full results can be found here: fim-isde.com/2022-results

World Trophy Team

The fifth and penultimate day of racing at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw Great Britain put a virtual hand on the World Trophy competition trophy. Almost seventy years since they last won the FIM ISDE, back in 1953, Great Britain hold a four minute and twenty-two second lead in the race with just the final Day Six remaining.

Spain gained more time on Italy today to see them head into tomorrow’s Final Cross Test in second overall with a forty-five second advantage over the Italians.

As per FIM ISDE tradition, Day Five marked the final day of racing for competitors in the mountains ahead of tomorrow’s Final Cross test.

However, it was still a tough day at the office for most with a new set of special tests to master. Competitors completed the Airoh special test in the morning and evening, with three tests inducing the technical MOTUL special test during the afternoon.

Danile Milner and Andrew Wilksch remain in contention for personal honours after Todd Waters and Josh Green both suffered competition ending crashes in the past two days.

Milner moved up into fourth position in the E1 class, 30 seconds from a podium.

WT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Daniel Milner

12th overall

WT – 11th

E1 – 4th 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 3:00’12.90 6’40.31 Andrew Wilksch

33rd overall

WT – 24th

E3 – 8th 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 3:04’53.17 11’20.58 Josh Green

42nd overall

WT – 80th

E1 – 58th 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 RET 5:30’35.18 2:37’02.59 Todd Waters

36th overall

WT – 81st

E2 – 57th 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 RET NS 7:49’21.16 4:55’48.57

Junior World Trophy Team

Finland have enjoyed their first Junior World Trophy day win of the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) with victory on Day Five.

Finally breaking Italy’s win streak, it was the turn of Finland to end a day at the top of the time sheets in France. After getting agonisingly close to toppling the Italian’s on Day Four, the Finns powered clear to a thirty-three second margin of victory on the penultimate day of the FIM ISDE.

“Italy have been super strong this week, so it’s nice to finally get a win ahead of them,” told Finland’s Roni Kytonen (Honda). “It’s been a really good FIM ISDE so far with some amazing special tests. We’re looking forward to ending it on a high tomorrow.”

Australia also had a good outing, finishing behind Finland as runners up on the day ahead of JWT leaders Italy. The defending champions are one minute and forty-seven seconds in front of Finland heading into tomorrow’s Day Six Final Cross Test.

Australia remains third in the overall classification with a four minute plus advantage over Great Britain in fourth.

The overall JWT gap reduced a small amount, but still remains over six minutes to the high-flying Italians.

JWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Kyron Bacon

29th overall

JWT: 7th

E1: 10th 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 3:03’24.52 9’51.93 Korey McMahon

47th overall

JWT: 15th

E2: 19th 37’12.06 36’21.56 38′ 25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 3:08’39.10 15’06.51 Blake Hollis

60th overall

JWT: 24th

E1: 24th 36’21.27 37’03.51 39′ 21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 3:10’49.80 17’17.21

Women’s World Trophy Team

The penultimate day of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) ended with Great Britain firmly placed to claim a historic Women’s World Trophy win.

Winning Day Five to extend their overall lead to almost fourteen minutes over nearest rivals France, Great Britain are now odds on favourites to secure a debut Women’s World Trophy win, along with a debut modern era World Trophy FIM ISDE victory.

Day Five was another tough day of racing at the FIM ISDE. Continuing to push the Women’s World Trophy competitors to their limits, a new course served up a fresh set of special tests in the mountains, while also completing the Airoh special test located close to the paddock twice.

MXstore Team Australia managed to fend off Sweden with a gap over almost two minutes to place third for the day, behind host nation France.

While it could be said that the final standings could be stencilled onto the medals, as we’ve seen time and time again here at the ISDE, anything is possible.

Heading into the final day, the MXstore Team Australia WWT team hold third place by almost 30 minutes, and sit some five and a half minutes adrift of France in second, twenty minutes from overall leaders Great Britain.

You can watch all the final day’s proceedings live on the ISDE Facebook page from 9:55PM AEST tonight – click here!

WWT Results