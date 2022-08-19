The 2022 Motocross of Nations Team announced!

MXstore Team Australia Announced for 2022 Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

In 2022, the annual nation-based teams’ event, the Motocross des Nations (MXoN) will be held at the Red Bud track in Michigan, USA.

In 2022, the all-Honda MXstore Team Australia will be comprised of:

MX1 – Mitch Evans

MX2 – Hunter Lawrence

MX Open – Jett Lawrence

Team Manager – Michael Byrne

Team Assistant Manager – Gary Benn

This will be the first time the Lawrence brothers have competed together for Australia (Hunter raced MX2 at the 2018 and 2017 events) in the MXoN and significantly, it will be the first appearance for Jett Lawrence aboard a 450cc machine in the Open Class at this level. Mitch Evans raced in the Open Class in 2018 and MX2 in 2016.

It will also signal Australia’s return to the MXoN after missing in 2021 due to Covid and the cancellation of the event in 2020 for the same reasons.

After garnering the support of MXstore for their 2022 campaign, Team Australia is set to hit the famous Red Bud location with Michael Byrne in the role of Team Manager with former long-time Team Manager Gary Benn in the role of assistant manager/mentor.

All three MXoN riders will arrive in Michigan in terrific form. Jett Lawrence is currently leading the AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class with brother Hunter in second place, while Mitch Evans is currently 10th in the MXGP World Championship, securing multiple top ten results in season ’22.

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia: “If you’re going to miss a couple of Motocross of Nations events, then this is the best way to announce your return! This is a stand-out team with talented riders ready to give their all for their country.

“Jett and Hunter racing in the USA, at a track they are familiar with, is a big advantage and with Mitch in MX1, we think this trio are a red-hot chance to bring home our first ever MXoN title.

“On behalf of MA and the wider motorcycling community in Australia, I’d like to thank American Honda Corporation and Honda Australia for their help and for solving our always-present logistic and support issues.

“Thanks also goes to MXstore for their support and we all wish Team Australia our very best!”

The 2022 Motocross of Nations will take place at Red Bud, Michigan, USA September 22-24 2022.

