MXGP of Australia in Darwin: volunteer officials and marshals wanted

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is coming to Darwin in 2025, with Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling NT now seeking expressions of interest from volunteer officials and marshals who would like to get a front row seat to all the action.

The MXGP of Australia in Darwin will be held in September 2025, with a final date to be announced soon.

There are many different roles and opportunities for volunteer marshals including but not limited to:

Senior Race Officials;

Flag Marshals;

Track Marshals;

Scrutineers; and

Marshal Support Services.

Related:

Darwin secures FIM Motocross World Championship in Australian exclusive

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, here is your early chance to register your name and join the mail list for more information.

Once you are registered, you will be the first to know all the news, updates and have your opportunity to formally apply for the event once registrations open in the coming months

Click HERE to register.

We look forward to seeing you trackside at the MXGP of Australia in September 2025.