MX Nationals Round 1 & FIM Oceania Junior MX Tri-Nations Cup Postponed

13th March 2020

Due to the ongoing developments and global health concerns in relation to COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus), Motorcycling Australia (MA), Williams Event Management (WEM) & FIM Oceania (FIMO) advises that MX Nationals Round 1 & FIM Oceania Junior MX Tri-Nations Cup is postponed.

As MX Nationals Round 1 at Horsham is a significant major event for the Motorcycling Australia calendar and in 2020 includes an international component with the FIM Oceania Tri-Nations Cup it is not possible for international riders and teams to travel during this time.

Kevin Williams, MX Nationals Promoter commented, ‘’WEM takes the health and safety of the MX community as its first priority. We also need to make sure that we follow the best advice from the government health departments. This means that postponing is the right call at this time to ensure that our riders, officials and volunteers are protected.’’

The Horsham round of MX Nationals and the FIM Oceania Junior MX Tri-Nations Cup will now be rescheduled into the second half of 2020. Further updates on this new date and the adjustment to the 2020 MX Store MX Nationals will be announced in the coming weeks.

MA CEO, Peter Doyle stated, ‘’The developments of COVID-19 are changing rapidly, and MA is constantly monitoring the situation. WEM, FIM Oceania and MA have been in communication daily over the last week or two to review the situation. However, it is not possible for the international riders to travel to Australia and major events across Australia are under review, so it is better to make this decision now, rather than 24h hours before the race.’’

MA has a responsibility to ensure all MA permitted events are conducted in a safe environment for riders, teams, industry and fans. These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation and the organizers are confident on the understanding of those concerned despite of the inconvenience caused.

The judgment to postpone any event is not taken lightly by WEM, MA or FIM Oceania and we take this opportunity to apologies for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.

Please keep up to date with further announcements via –

www.mxnationals.com.au or www.ma.org.au