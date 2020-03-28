MotoStars Temporarily Ceases Operations

Due to the rapidly changing COVID-19 regulations, MotoStars announced today the temporary closure of MotoStars.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a number of businesses, sponsors, clubs and riders within MotoStars interaction and has made it impossible for them to operate at this time.All Ride Days, Race Schools, and Elite Camps scheduled until the end of May have been cancelled. All bookings already received for these events will be refunded in full.

Round 1 + Round 2 of the MotoStars Nationals, featuring the Australian Junior Road Racing Championships and the Australian Supermoto Championships have also been cancelled.

At this stage, the events scheduled for July onwards remain in place, subject to review, including the final round of the MotoStars Nationals in Proserpine, QLD, scheduled for the 27/28/29th of November, in the hope of a COVID-19 recovery by then.

MotoStars hope you stay safe during this time, and that we can all get back to doing what we love again soon – Racing Motorcycles!