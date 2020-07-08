MotoStars Nationals Rescheduled

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Due to COVID-19 and wanting to ensure certainty for families travelling to Queensland, MotoStars has rescheduled the 2020 MotoStars Nationals featuring the Australian Junior Road Racing Championship (AJRC) and the Australian Supermoto Championship (ASMC) to December 4-6, at Proserpine Raceway, Queensland.

The Australian Junior Road Racing and Australian Supermoto Championships will now take place over one weekend, instead of a three-round series, and for the first time will be run under lights.

Friday, December 4 will be a MotoStars Race School day, with event sign-on and scrutineering beginning in the afternoon.

Support classes will be announced soon.

MotoStars hope you stay safe during this time, and that we can all get back to doing what we love again soon – racing motorcycles.

