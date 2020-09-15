MotoStars Nationals cancelled for 2020

MotoStars Pty Ltd, in consultation with Motorcycling Australia, regretfully announce the cancellation of the Australian Supermoto Championships, and the Australian Junior Road Racing Championships for 2020.

Billed as the “MotoStars Nationals” which was set to take place in Proserpine, Queensland, on December 4-6, subsequent restrictions surrounding COVID-19, along with the overall instability and predictability of future restrictions, have forced organisers to abandon this year’s event.

MotoStars Director, Damian Cudlin, expressed his disappointment with the cancellation but hopes to see a return of the MotoStars Nationals in 2021.

“After the cancellation of the opening two rounds of the Nationals, we had hoped that a return would be possible for us in December, so we held out making a decision on the event for as long as we possibly could,” said Cudlin.

“Unfortunately, events of this scale need months of preparation, significant investment, and a guarantee for competitors attending, and we just can’t provide that given the circumstances.”

MotoStars has been instrumental in the resurgence of Junior Road Racing and Supermoto in Australia and have worked hard during the lock down to restructure its program and objectives for 2021.

“We are all eager to resume racing as soon as we can, but we’ve used the time to work on some changes at MotoStars that include our events, some classes, our camps, and even our own venue that we hope to open soon,” said Cudlin.

“I thank the competitors and our loyal sponsors for their understanding during these unprecedented times, but there are positive things on the horizon, and following this lay-off we hope to attract plenty of interest in 2021.”