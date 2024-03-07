MotoSafe motorcycle safety app released

A free app developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast to enhance motorcycle safety has been released.

Called ‘MotoSafe’, the easy-to-use mobile app is designed for motorcyclists across Australia to report motorcycling road safety incidents (e.g., crashes and near miss incidents) they experience.

The information is then analysed and used to identify incidents and incident causation and inform the development of strategies designed to enhance motorcyclist safety.

The app also presents a summary of the incidents reported in the app to the users, providing information for motorcyclists about contributory factors involved in motorcycling road safety incidents.

To use the MotoSafe app, you must reside in Australia, be at least 18 years of age, and participate in road motorcycling activities in Australia.

For more details on the MotoSafe research project, click here.

The MotoSafe app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.