MOTORSPORT FUNDING BACKS WOMEN, YOUTH, VOLUNTEERS

Applications are now open for Victoria’s first motorsport and motorcycling funding program, dedicated to backing community clubs, participants and volunteers and encouraging greater female participation.

Victorian Minister for Community Sport, Ros Spence, yesterday launched the Community Motorsport Program, part of the Victorian Government’s $7.4m Racing Into a New Era for Motorsport initiative.

The initiative is aimed at addressing gaps in motorsport infrastructure and equipment, training volunteers and officials, supporting young motorsport participants and enabling more women and girls to get involved in the sport.

Grants from the Community Motorsport Program are available under two categories:

• Motorsport Club Assistance –initiatives to boost women and girls participation (up to $5,000); hosting events and activities (up to $20,000); funding to purchase safety and operational equipment (up to $10,000); training for volunteers and officials to build club capacity (up to $5,000).

• Infrastructure Upgrades and Equipment – funding to purchase critical facility equipment (up to $50,000); and deliver minor (up to $100,000) and major infrastructure developments (up to $500,000).

The grants demonstrate the Victorian Government’s commitment to health and wellbeing, economic resilience and diversity, and boost the capacity of communities to attract and host local and regional competitions and events.

Motorsport in Victoria supports more than 4,000 jobs and contributes almost $700 million annually to the Victorian economy.

The Community Motorsport Program is one of a number of Government infrastructure programs, also including the Community Cricket Program, World Game Facilities Fund and Community Sports Infrastructure Loans Scheme, investing millions of dollars into community sport and recreation infrastructure across the state.

For more information, visit sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants.

Quote attributable to Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence

“Motorsport and motorcycling clubs are a safe space where people can compete and learn – this funding will help pave the way for the next generation of women and girls in motorsport, from grassroots to the professional level.”

Quote attributable to Motorsport Australia chief executive Eugene Arocca

“The new Community Motorsport Program grants could not come at a more important time and will go a long way in helping grassroots clubs get back on track and doing what they do best.”

Quote attributable to Motorcycling Victoria chief executive Robert Mestrom “These grants will make a real difference to motorcycle clubs and initiatives around the state. I’d like to thank the Victorian Government and encourage our clubs to get on board with the opportunities this program has to offer.”