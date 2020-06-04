Motorcycling Women’s Committee Seeks A Passionate and Committed Individual

The Motorcycling Australia Women’s Committee seeks a passionate and committed individual to support the growth of female participation across the sport.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has recently established the MA Women’s Committee as part of its strategic focus on diversity and inclusion in sport.

Made up of five passionate women that work and volunteer in various areas of the sport, they include ISDE Champion Jemma Wilson, President of Motorcycling Victoria Lauren Weaver, Official and Volunteer Evon Stewart, MA Project Manager Rikki Drydon, and MA Board Member Alana Baratto.

The Committee is now seeking a sixth individual to join the Committee over the coming months.

They are searching for a female or male candidate that is committed, dedicated and passionate about promoting and encouraging the participation of women, across all levels of the sport.

The MA Alliance are taking proactive steps to both promote and encourage the participation of women across the sport of motorcycling.

In Australia women are becoming involved in the sport in increasing numbers, as riders, as officials, as coaches, as volunteers and as administrators. The charter of the MA Women’s Committee is to develop the sport and industry environment to ensure that this trend continues.

In 2020 the agenda of the MA Women’s Committee includes:

To identify and support the needs of women and girls in motorcycling and initiate appropriate strategies to encourage growth, development, participation, and safety of females in motorcycle sport throughout Australia.

Develop and implement both strategies and resources for the promotion of female participation to competitors and other key stakeholders within the sport.

Bring about sustainable organisational change through all levels of Motorcycling Australia in relation to females and female involvement throughout the sport.

The MA Women’s Committee meets monthly and works together with the State Controlling Bodies and promoters to ensure that the entire MA Alliance is actively supporting opportunities for inclusion and promoting the participation of women.

If this sounds like you, and you want to make a difference, please send your CV and a cover letter to women@ma.org.au.