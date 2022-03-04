Motorcycling Queensland seeks three new board members

In accordance with the Motorcycling Queensland (MQ) governance principles, and, as outlined in the MQ constitution, the organisation is now seeking expression of interest from individuals in nominating as an MQ Director – three (3) positions are available.

The Board of Directors are responsible for the proper governance of MQ and its strategic planning. The Board strives to achieve best practice in Board governance.

Each elected Director must be a member of MQ at the time of his or her nomination for election and must maintain that membership throughout the Director’s term of the MQ Board (If you wish to apply and are not a current MQ member, please contact Kim Rowcliffe to discuss membership before applying).

Organisational overview

Formed in 1924 Motorcycling Queensland is the state controlling body for motorcycle sport and recreation in Queensland. The organisations mission is to ‘advance motorcycling in a fun and inclusive environment’.

The MQ board has overall responsibility to ensure that the organisation pursues its objectives on behalf of its members. Being a multi-disciplined activity, the board is responsible for the appointment of members to its eight different sport committees. MQ operations are managed by the MQ office, under the leadership of the MQ general manager.

Role of the board

MQ is governed by a board consisting of five (5) elected Directors, each elected by a ballot of MQ clubs, each for a term of 2 years. Approximately half of the elected positions on the board are subject to a ballot every year. Up to three (3) Independent Non-Elected Directors may also be appointed by the elected Directors.

The MQ board has all the powers necessary for directing and supervising the management and business affairs of Motorcycling Queensland. MQ is an affiliated member of Motorcycling Australia (MA) and undertakes to operate consistently with MA policies and rules.

It is important to note that a board is not a management committee. The details of the day to-day operation of the business are the responsibility of the General Manager (or equivalent) and his/her team. The board has a different and separate role which is known as ‘Governance’. Governance sets the parameters within which the General Manager operates.

Key roles and responsibilities of the MQ board

Appointing and managing the performance of GM

Formulating and implementing goals and strategic direction

Determining policies relevant to the governance and performance management of the business

Establishing and determining the function of committees

Approving the budget and expenditure on all major items of capital

Overseeing the organisation’s property portfolio

Ensuring compliance with legal requirement

Ensuring compliance with the MQ Constitution

Ensuring compliance with the Corporations Act

Actively contribute to the MA Alliance

Ensuring the financial viability of the organisation

Frequency of meetings

The MQ Board meets via teleconference and in person approximately 12 times per year. Board members are expected to be available and actively participate in all Board related activities. In person meetings are held at the MQ office located at Sports House, Milton. There is an opportunity for Directors to participate in meetings virtually.

Directors will also be required from time to time to represent the organisation at various other events and activities throughout the year, eg AGM, annual zone meetings, Awards Night, etc.

Key Selection Criteria

The board has identified a number of specific skills / knowledge gaps that it would like to address as part of this process. Candidates should posses demonstrated skills and knowledge in one or more of the following key areas:

Legal skills and expertise

Property law / conveyancing knowledge and experience

Political and government relations

Motorcycle / automotive Industry insight

Marketing / sponsorship

Additionally, candidates should have general knowledge and skills in most of the following:

Principles of leadership

Communication skills

Strategic, business and financial management / literacy

Information system development and implementation

Commercial development (corporate sponsorship, fundraising, high net worth philanthropy)

Government partnerships

Business transformation and commercial program participation development, including brand recognition, corporate responsibilities, development and marketing

Risk management, corporate governance, integrity and legal requirements

Media management and public relations

Understand the principles of governance as they relate to not-for-profit organisations

Assumed knowledge

It is expected that candidates also:

Have a general knowledge of motorcycling, and/or;

Have a general knowledge of the sport and recreation landscape in Queensland / Australia.

Additional information

The appointment will be for a two (2) year term.

The appointment is an unpaid role, however Motorcycling Queensland will cover any agreed expenses associated with performing the functions of the role.

How to apply

To apply for the position, applicants are requested to complete the Nomination Form and return along with a (maximum) 3 page CV to the MQ General Manager – Kim Rowcliffe c/- general.manager@mqld.org.au by cob Wednesday 23rd March, 2022.



Additional information

Please contact the MQ General Manager – Kim Rowcliffe via email general.manager@mqld.org.au

Diversity

MQ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. MQ does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, skin tone, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need.