Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The Motorcycling Australia Alliance are embarking on the exciting process of developing the Motorcycling in Australia – Whole of Sport Strategic Plan. With an aim to develop a plan for motorcycling to achieve its true potential nationally into the future.

We invite you to provide your feedback at the link below. Your input is important to us and it will allow us to ensure that the Whole of Sport Plan reflects the specific needs and desires of all stakeholders and motorcyclists.