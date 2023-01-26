Motorcycling Australia’s Women In Motorcycling Seeks Additional Committee Member

Motorcycling Australia’s (MA) Women In Motorcycling Committee (WIM) seeks a passionate and committed individual to support the growth of female participation across the sport.

WIM was established in 2019 as part of MA’s strategic focus on diversity and inclusion in sport. Taking proactive steps, the Committee is actively focused on both promoting and encouraging the participation of women across the sport of motorcycling.

In Australia women are becoming involved in the sport in increasing numbers, as riders, as officials, as coaches, as volunteers and as administrators. The charter of the MA Women In Motorcycling Committee is to develop the sport and industry environment to ensure that this trend continues.

In 2023 the agenda of the MA Women In Motorcycling Committee includes:

To identify and support the needs of women in motorcycling and initiate appropriate strategies to encourage growth, development, participation and safety of females in motorcycle sport throughout Australia.

Develop and implement both strategies and resources for the promotion of female participation to competitors and other key stakeholders within the sport.

Bring about sustainable organisational change through all levels of Motorcycling Australia in relation to females and female involvement throughout the sport.

The current WIM team is made up of three passionate women who meet monthly and work on key initiatives throughout the year. The 2021 FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy award-winning team have grown from strength to strength in recent times and are now seeking another individual to join the Committee over the coming months. They are searching for a female or male candidate that is committed, dedicated and passionate about promoting and encouraging the participation of women, across all levels of the sport.

If this sounds like you and you would appreciate the opportunity to make a difference, please send your CV and a cover letter to women@ma.org.au by Tuesday 28th February. Your cover letter should include why you want to join this high-performance team and what you think you could contribute to the cause.