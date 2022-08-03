Motorcycling Australia welcomes MXstore as naming rights sponsor for 2022 Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to announce that Team Australia’s campaign at the 2022 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) will be supported by MXstore.

The Motocross des Nations (as it is in French, Motocross of Nations in English!) is an annual national teams-based motocross race event and is the peak team event in motocross – and possibly in all of motorcycling. The 2022 event will be held at the Red Bud track in Buchanan, Michigan, USA, a return to a location that last hosted the MXoN in 2018 when France took the title.

Geoff Munro, Business Development Manager at MXstore, is pleased to be supporting the MXoN as well as the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE): “We have already announced our support for the ISDE Team Australia, and getting involved with the MXoN is a logical step.

“In 2022, we think that Team Australia has an incredible opportunity to bring home a top result and so supporting the team makes a lot of sense.

“The Red Bud track is an incredible venue for this event and this will be a hugely competitive MXoN and we can’t wait!”

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia: “MXstore have once again shown their genuine support for Team Australia- be it as part of the ISDE Team or now with the MXoN campaign.

“We will be announcing the team members and their classes in due course and we think that this MXoN offers us an incredible opportunity to take home the trophy.”

Motorcycling Australia will announce the members of Team Australia for the MXstore MXoN shortly.