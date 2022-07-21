Motorcycling Australia welcomes MXstore as naming rights sponsor for 2022 Australian ISDE team

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to announce that Team Australia’s campaign at the 2022 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) will be supported by MXStore.

The ISDE is rightly regarded as one of the world’s toughest motorsport events with the riders having to be at their best every day over the six challenging days.

For Geoff Munro, Key Partnerships Manager at MXStore, the opportunity to support the riders at the ISDE makes sense: “We’re thrilled to be supporting Team Australia for the 2022 ISDE. Enduro is obviously such a huge part of our sport and being able to support our Aussies competing at the pinnacle is a proud moment for us.

“We can’t wait to get over to France with the team and show everyone firsthand how incredible these athletes are.”

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia: “MXStore have been huge supporters of Enduro Racing in Australia as major sponsors of the Australian Off-Road Championship. It’s terrific to see a number of our local racers join with those based overseas at the six-day.

“On paper, this is a really strong team and while we haven’t been at the ISDE for a few years, I think this team will do us proud and produce a top result in France.”

For more on the ISDE, keep an eye on Motorcycling Australia‘s website and MXStore’s mini site

MXstore Team Australia for the 2022 ISDE

2022 Australian Men’s World Trophy Team:

Andy Wilksch (E3) – https://www.instagram.com/andywilksch

Wil Ruprecht (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/wilruprecht17/

Daniel Milner (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/milner_31/

Joshua Green (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/joshgreen99/

2022 Australian Women’s World Trophy Team:

Jessica Gardiner – https://www.instagram.com/missjessgardiner/

Tayla Jones – https://www.instagram.com/taylajones713/

Emelie Karlsson – https://www.instagram.com/emeliekarlsson788/

2022 Australian Junior World Trophy Team:

Kyron Bacon (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/kyronbacon_228/

Blake Hollis (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/blakehollis16/

Korey McMahon (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/korey_mcmahon153/