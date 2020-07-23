Motorcycling Australia Updates progress on 2020 Australian Motocross Championship

Further to the recent announcement by Motorcycling Australia (MA) that the management and promotion of the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship will be brought in house and the intention of announcing a five to six round MX calendar this week, MA can provide a further update for teams, riders, its members and motocross fans across Australia.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MA has constantly and closely monitored the heath crisis developments and has regularly been in consultation with the national sporting body – Sports Australia and government departments to receive the latest updates and advice. The recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria and NSW over the past two weeks, and the increasing restrictions being imposed, have forced a re-evaluation of the original September to November although we are still hopeful of a late September start if possible.

These circumstances have now resulted in a delay in announcing the 2020 Australian Motocross calendar as MA, its partners and its host clubs work tirelessly to ensure a multi round championship is possible for 2020.

All efforts are still focussed on an east coast based championship, but any final decision and announcements will depend on government COVID-19 rules and regulations at that time. MA remains committed to communicating regularly with the national MX community as updates become available.

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the MA web site www.ma.org.au