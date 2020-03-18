Motorcycling Australia – Update on Events as of 18 March

18th March 2020

In response to the ongoing developments and global health concerns in relation to COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus) including governmental imposed restrictions on travel and mass gatherings, Motorcycling Australia (MA) provides this update to its members, State Controlling Bodies (SCB) and Key stakeholders on the status of MA permitted events scheduled between 18th March and 1st June.

MA is committed to conducting as many events during this period of uncertainty as possible, whilst at the same time acknowledging its responsibility to promote the welfare of everyone involved in MA permitted events including riders, teams, industry and fans.

MA is moving to implement the guidelines, requirements and regulations as defined by the various National and State Governments. Whilst some MA permitted events may be able to continue without spectators or where they involve fewer than the recommendation number of people for mass gatherings, with other events this will not be possible without a significant financial impact on the clubs or promoters. In this case MA supports postponement and/or cancellation as needed.

The judgment to postpone any MA permitted event is not taken lightly by MA, the clubs or promoter and we take this opportunity to apologies for any inconvenience caused by these unprecedented circumstances.

MA also advises that it is in continual contact with FIM and FIM Oceania with respect to the status of FIM sanctioned International events. The postponement of FIM championships may result in further impact with upcoming FIM events and riders are advised to follow these developments of www.fim-live.com

MA reminds its members and licence holders that for updates and further information in regard to State Championship and Club events, please contact their local State Controlling Body (SCB) in that area.

The table below indicates the status of MA permitted events as of 18th March 2020 . Updates are indicated in RED.

