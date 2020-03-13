Motorcycling Australia Statement on COVID-19

Friday, March 13, 2020

Motorcycling Australia is aware of the ever-changing, fluid nature of the situation regarding COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus).

MA will continue to monitor and continually update our key stakeholders and MA members with the latest information, in line with advice from both the State and Federal Government departments.

Whilst the FIM Superbike World Championship event went ahead with no issues, the situation is changing rapidly, and specifically international events are coming under closer scrutiny.

We are monitoring the government updates constantly and receiving daily communications from the FIM.

With a number of officials working at events, we are also in regular communication with our highly dedicated officials to ensure any queries or concerns they have, are being responded too.

We will work closely with all MA permitted event organisers to ensure they understand and are fully aware of the precautions that should be put in place at their events.

All MA members, officials and spectators are urged to follow the Government’s advice on how best to protect themselves from the virus and practice good hygiene methods, whether at the track, at home or anywhere else in public.

Further information can be found at;

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert

MA will continue to provide further updates on any impacts for MA National events or FIM Oceania events held in Australia.

For updates on any State Championship or Club events please contact the State Controlling Body (SCB) in that area.

For more information –

Phone: +61 (3) 9684 0500

Email: mail@ma.org.au

Web: ma.org.au