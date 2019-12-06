Motorcycling Australia Releases 2020 MoMS

Motorcycling Australia today released the online version of the 2020 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS).

The MoMS is available electronically via the MA website https://www.ma.org.au/licences-rules/rules/general-competition-rules/ so you can download, save and print for future reference.

The MoMS contains the rules and guidelines for those participating in and conducting motorcycle sport, including the General Competition Rules (GCR) as well as other relevant information and details on motorcycle sport.

The MoMS have been designed with the best interest of competitive motorcycle sport in mind, ensuring safe and fair experiences for all.

Please note the below chapters and sections with changes.

Start – Hall of Fame Champions and MA History available at ma.org.au

Chapter 1 – Definitions

Chapter 1 – 1.4.0.2 e – removed

Chapter 3 – Licensing and Endorsements

Chapter 8 – Road Race – Machine Eligibility

Chapter 10.16.1.5 – Flag Protocols in MX – Yellow flag on sighting lap

Chapter 12.3 – Layout in print version corrected online

Chapter 14.11.9 – Speedway Race Format

Chapter 15 – Combined Dirt Track and Track Chapter. Therefore, altering the numbers of following chapters.

Chapters 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 – Competitors unable to lift own motorcycle

Chapters 10, 12, 15, 18 – 50cc Auto Class Machine Requirements

Appendix A – FIM Helmet standards now accepted

Appendix C – Fuel Testing Procedures

Abbreviations throughout the MoMS have been updated

Throughout – Alterations to Electric Bike rules

Please read all rules relating to your discipline before competing and contact Motorcycling Australia with any rule queries via email at rules@ma.org.au.