Motorcycling Australia Newsletter

A number of National Championships have recently been rescheduled, postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, and State Government border restrictions.

Recent Announcements Unfortunately recent Government announcements around extending border closures has forced the cancellation of the following national rounds and championships:

MA are confident with its experience and success promoting the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) and Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), that the Australian Motocross Championships can prosper moving forward.

We know riders and teams are eager to race, and we are working very hard to develop a 2020 season that will showcases the best motocross action in the Southern Hemisphere.

MA is currently in discussions with motocross clubs to explore venue availability and dates for a 2020 Australian Motocross Championship calendar, but will obviously depend on Government imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

The final venue is yet to be confirmed although will be announced in the coming weeks.

There is one final weekend scheduled for AORC on November 14-15.

The 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, has made changes to its calendar following recent Government announcements.

The 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, has been rescheduled with remaining remaining rounds in 2020.

Motorcycling Australia, event promoters and clubs have put in a significant amount of work to try and make these events happen, and we thank them for their major efforts.

Anti-doping Course

Riders planning to head overseas to race this year or next should consider completing the ASADA Level 1 Anti-Doping E-Learning Course available HERE Failing a drugs test is not the only way to break the #antidoping rules. Learn about the others HERE For riders heading overseas later this year, the Level 1 ASADA Anti-Doping Course meets the FIM – Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme and World Anti-Doping Agency requirements to obtain an International Licence.

Caitlin Hynes Joins MA Women’s Committee

The Motorcycling Australia Women’s Committee is pleased to announce Caitlin Hynes as its new committee member.

Caitlin Hynes reporting at the Australian Off-Road Championships

Caitlin works in the media industry, using her passion for all things digital to help build, promote and strengthen brand awareness, and is contracted as the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, media reporter.

She understands the unique requirements behind each discipline, as well as the gaps where female involvement, exposure and participation offers limitless potential.

“I’ve been raised in a family that adores motorsport, so I’ve had a love for fast cars and bikes for as long as I can remember,” Caitlin said. “That being said, I didn’t know anything proper about motorcycle sport, its disciplines and community until I worked for MA.

“That was without a doubt the best experience when it came to developing a respect for motorcycle sport.

“Female representation, exposure and participation are extremely important to me. It’s honestly that simple. So, when the opportunity arose to apply for the Women’s Committee, I jumped.

“With my background in media, especially social media, I am confident that I can contribute substantially to building brand awareness and engagement.

“In the end, this is all about fostering a safe space for women and girls to join a dynamic community and better the sport for future generations.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the women, past and present, on this Committee and I look forward to working alongside them to strengthen the brand.”

Caitlin joins a team of four passionate women that work and volunteer in various areas of the sport, they include ISDE Champion Jemma Wilson, Official and Volunteer Evon Stewart, MA Project Manager Rikki Dryden, and MA Board Member Alana Baratto.

The MA Women’s Committee meets monthly and works together with the State Controlling Bodies and promoters to ensure that the entire MA Alliance is actively supporting opportunities for inclusion and promoting the participation of women.

EOI’s Open for 2021 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Expressions of Interest are flooding into MA for the 2021 Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), so you better be quick if you want to be part of the 2021 OJC/ASBK season.

The 2020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup family

If you are aged 11 to under-16-year-old and want to be considered for the 2021 Oceania Junior Cup, application are available HERE

Riders are provided with a race-prepped Yamaha YZF-R15 bikes, equipped with Pirelli tyres, Öhlins suspension, RK chains, Motul oil, Ricondi Motorcycle Apparel leathers and gloves, AGV helmets, TCX boots, round entries, transportation of bikes, pre-event service of bikes, technical support, spare parts budget, and Oceania Junior Cup team uniform.

Riders competing in the 2021 Cup will receive elite coaching to help develop their bike skills and technique, health and fitness, sportsmanship, and off-track activities such as media and fan engagement.

ASBK Merchandise

We recently launched an all new ASBK merchandise range for 2020, giving fans the chance to get their ASBK fix away from the track!

Working with the creative team at BlatPack.com.au, the official merchandise partner of ASBK, we have produced an exclusive range of 2020 ASBK t-shirts, polo, cap, stubby holder, coffee mug and bottle opener.

The selection offers great pricing and a wide range, giving fans loads of options for everyone to purchase their ASBK support gear at affordable pricing.

Jump online today https://store.asbk.com.au/and order your ASBK fan wear in preparation for the restart of the 2020 Mi-Bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

The One And Only – Chad Reed

Australian superstar Chad Reed, after almost 20 years conquering the motocross and supercross world, hung up his boots for the last time as a professional racer at Salt Lake City, USA.

Chad Reed will be remembered as one of the greats

A multiple Supercross and Motocross Champion, record holder for the most main event starts in AMA Supercross history with 265 starts, Chad has taken on the best and beaten them. While in recent times we have been able to watch Chad’s successes on TV or online, in his early days the only way we learnt of his American successes was via MA or watching maybe a 60 second highlight reel on Channel 9’s Sunday Wide World Of Sports. While we could write pages about the kid from Kurri Kurri, NSW, who took on the world’s best and beat them with style, his statistics speak for themselves.

1997 Australian Junior Motocross Champion

1999 Australian Supercross Champion

2000 Australian Supercross Champion

2001 Motocross of Nations (Belgium) – Race 2 (125/250), 1st Place

2002 AMA Eastern Regional Supercross Champion

2003 U.S Open Champion

2003 FIM World Supercross GP Champion

2004 U.S Open Champion

2004 AMA Supercross Champion

2005 X-Games Supermoto – Bronze Medal

2007 King of Bercy Supercross Champion

2007 Motocross of Nations (USA) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 2nd Place

2008 AMA/FIM World Supercross Champion

2008 Australian Supercross Champion

2009 Monster Energy Triple Crown Motocross Champion

2009 AMA National Pro Motocross Champion

2009 Motocross of Nations (Italy) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 2nd Place

2009 AMA Athlete of the Year

2009 Australian Supercross Champion

2011 Motocross of Nations (France) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 1st Place

2016 AUS-X Open Champion

2018 The Ironman of Supercross (Most AMA Supercross Starts Record)

2018 SX-Open Champion

2018 FIM Oceania Supercross Champion

Reed will forever be remembered as one of the greats of the sport, in line with his great on track rivals and legends Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, both of whom Reed had ferocious on track battles with, often spilling over after the chequered flag had been waved.

Reed was a rider with passion, mental toughness, skill, tenacity, and one who never gave up.

Chad Reed’s emotional farewell message to fans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qqa8v5F6IA

Here Chad Reed talks about his spectacular career and bids farewell to supercross on Motorsports on NBC – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEN3Xm3RlBU

NEW BLOOD

While Reed has hung up his boots, the Australian contingent of motocross riders competing in the USA and Europe has exploded in the past 12 months.

There is significant industry talk and a strong fan following for two young Australian brothers making their mark on the American scene, Queensland duo, 16-year-old Jett and 20-year-old Hunter Lawrence, who joined fellow Aussies Luke Clout, Jay Wilson, Joel Wightman and Aaron Tanti competing in the USA this year.

Young guns – Jett and Hunter Lawrence

Jett, in his rookie year has already impressed scoring a third place at Salt Lake City in the 250SX, and battled for the lead at the last round of the 250SX West Championship.

Hunter is coming back from injury but has tasted podium success before and will be eager to return to the podium and show his younger brother, Jett, how it is done.

Both are also compete in the AMA Motocross which got under way last week.

AMA legend, coach and mentor to the young Aussies, Johnny O’Mara recently told MCNews -“There is going to be a time…… where they will be on the podium together, I promise. It will happen. It’s just a matter of time. We’re ready right now and I’m sure a lot of other guys are ready too. Basically, how we look at is that all the stuff that we’re doing now will be preparation for 2021, in all reality.”

Young Queenslander Brad West, is also tipped to have a big future in motocross.

He continues to impress in the USA, and last week at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch finished 6th overall in the School Boy 2 class and 7th in the 250B class.

NSW Tayla Jones has hit the ground running and while her expertise and skill in the enduro world sees her winning races, she is also handy on the MX track having last week competed at Loretta Lynn Ranch coming away with a third overall.

Tayla Jones has been super impressive in the USA

We also have a talented bunch of riders in MXGP and MX 2 class who in the past fortnight have kicked off their campaigns.

In the MX2 class Jed Beaton sits in 5th, Nathan Crawford sits in 15th, Bailey Malkiewicz 25th, Wilson Todd 29th (currently out injured), and in the MXGP class Mitch Evans sits in 12th place.

The influx of Australians into the US MX and SX and European series is testament to the strength of State and Australian motocross and supercross competitions that have helped develop these rider’s skills to be able to take on the world’s best.

Aussie Speedway Stars Back On Track

Despite COVID-19 Australia’s speedway stars made the early decision to base themselves in both England and Europe to ensure once competition resumes, they were ready to go.

While the UK season was recently cancelled just as teams had come together, it has been all systems go in Poland and Sweden.

Australia is well represented in Europe with speedway legend Jason Doyle, current Australian Senior Solo Speedway Champion, Max Fricke, Jack and Chris Holder, Australian U21 Champion Jaimon Lidsey, Rohan Tungate, Sam Masters, Keynan Rew, Josh Pickering, Brayden McGuiness, Ryan Douglas all on track racing for their respective teams and Jason Crump is also in Euope.

Zane Kelleher who was to race in the UK, is looking at other possible racing options.

Jason Doyle and Max Fricke are readying themselves for the FIM Speedway GP at the end of the month, but the standout performance so far this year, has to be young Jack Holder.

Holder has been in blistering form regularly taking wins and finishing in the top three for his teams Torun and Gorzow.

Jack Holder is in scintillating form in Europe

Such is the form of the young Australian, he could potentially be in the mix for Team Australia selection.

Click on this link HERE to see Jack in action earlier this year.

Rest In Peace Doug ‘Chivo’ Chivas

Over the weekend we learn’t of the passing of an Australian sidecar legend – Doug ‘Chivo’ Chivas.

Doug Chivas

We send our thoughts, sympathies and prayers to Doug’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

A multiple Australian Sidecar Champion, Doug also raced internationally against the best in the world.

Many of today’s sidecar racers have Doug to thank for his encouragement in getting them on track, where he also mentored riders and helped them with advice and guidance.

His passion for the sport, and legacy will always be remembered.

Rest in peace Doug.

James Scaysbrook Recognised In

2020 Queen’s Honours List

It was fantastic to see one of our own was recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The Australian Governor-General on behalf of the Queen earlier this year that Mr James Michael Scaysbrook, NSW, had been recognised for his long standing services to Motorcycling.

On behalf of MA congratulations James.

Until next time stay safe, Ride, Race, Enjoy.