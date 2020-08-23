Motorcycling Australia Newsletter

AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE, OI OI OI
While domestic racing may be at a standstill thanks to COVID-19, Australian representation on the world motorcycle racing scene is exploding, with more than 60 competitors overseas racing, and we are not there just to fill grid numbers.
Australia has always been the underdog when it comes to international sport, because of our small population, yet we produce high calibre sportsmen and women, and many world champions.
We are ranked 52nd in the world for population size of 25,643,800 as of 9 August 2020, well behind China 1.394billion, India 1.326billion, and USA with nearly 400million people.
But when it comes to sport, we are fierce, ranked 9th in the world behind the United States, Russia, Great Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and Italy according to greatestsportingnation.com.
In motorcycle racing, Australia has produced plenty of world champions over the years, (https://www.ma.org.au/about-ma-2/australias-world-champions-roll-of-honour/) from our first World Champion in 1936 Lionel Van Praag in Speedway, to recent times with the likes of Michael Doohan (5 times World Champion) and Casey Stoner in MotoGP, Toby Price in Dakar, Troy Bayliss in WorldSBK, Jason Crump (4 Times Individual and 3 Times Team Australia World Champion), Jason Doyle, Chris Holder in Speedway, Chad Reed in Supercross, Darrin Treloar and Jesse Headland in Speedway Sidecar, Matthew Philips in Enduro, Tayla Jones and Daniel Sanders in ISDE, Josh Hook in World Endurance, Bailey Malkiewicz, Braden Plath and Caleb Grothes in Junior Motocross, the list simply goes on.
Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price
But it is not just individual riders who have been successful on the word stage, our Australian teams in FIM Team Speedway, ISDE Women’s Trophy, ISDE Senior Trophy, ISDE Trophy Team, ISDE Junior Trophy, World Junior Motocross, Trial des Nations International Trophy Competition, Speedway World Cup, have all stood atop the dais in recent times.
In 2020, with COVID-19 devastating sporting competition across the globe, Australia is still extremely well represented on the world stage of motorcycle racing.
64 riders have traversed the globe in recent weeks and months in the hope to be standing atop the dais come the end of racing season flying the Australian flag.
In the USA and Europe, competition has fired back up with limited or no crowds.
We have Australian’s competing in MotoGP, MXGP, Moto2, MotoE, WorldSBK, Endurance World Cup, Moto3 World Junior Cup, European Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies Cup, British Superbike Championships, IDM (German Superbike Championship), Campionato Italiano Velocita (Italian Superbike Championship) European Women’s Cup, Italian Enduro, Full Gas Enduro Series (USA), USA Pro Motocross and Supercross, Moto America, AMA Flat Track Racing,Speedway Grand Prix, World Under 21’s, SGP Challenge, and riders competing for their respective Speedway teams, in Poland, and Sweden, just to name a few.
Both Jack Miller in MotoGP and Jed Beaton MX2 are chasing World Championship titles this year
We are not simply competing in these international competitions to fill grid spots, Australia have riders winning, finishing in the top three each weekend, and riders in their respective championships in the top 10 with their eyes firmly on the championship trophy.
So why are we so strong as a nation, with a relatively small population, in producing World Champion motorcycle riders?
Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle said being Australian comes with some challenges when trying to compete at World Championship level.
“We are a long way from Europe, it’s very expensive to get into the current market, and unless your living there like the European riders are, racing in front of teams, learning the tracks and the challenges of different cultures, food, languages, you’re almost forgotten living down under,” he said.
“Australians for a long time, took it upon themselves to head overseas and take part in World Championship racing, pre-70’s there were not the large contract fees with large teams and limited special machines like the future decades would bring, so they largely had to fund it themselves, but you could purchase a bike that was somewhat competitive up until the mid-80’s.
“The 90’ and 00’s saw a very large number – possibly the largest – of Aussie’s heading overseas, the UK, USA and World Championships had Australian’s in nearly every class, Speedway and Road Racing had a huge contingent.
“Australians of that period were well respected for their work ethic, usually easy to work with and very adaptable to the differing conditions around the world.
“Much of the exodus especially in road racing in that era was due to a strong national series with large national level investment by the local distributors, and large numbers of talented riders trying to make it to the top.
“Having World Championship and large international events in Australia also gave the locals a chance to compete against the world’s best and showcase their talent.
“MA is investing more into junior programs each year and we will continue this to ensure we can help develop our next national and world champions.”
Both Billy Van Eerde (left) and Harry Khouri (right) have developed their skill through Australia’s junior programs and are now taking on the best in Europe
“I think you would find it hard to find another sport in Australia that has produced the number of world champions year on year that Australia has, 25 FIM World Championships, at least one in each year for the past 25 years.”
While for most of us, we can’t be at a USA or European track in person to watch our Australian talent, we can via TV or online, and scream and cheer Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi, from the comfort of our loungerooms.
Australian riders competing overseas include:
Road Race:
- Jack Miller (MotoGP) Queensland
- Remy Gardner (Moto2) New South Wales
- Josh Hook (MotoE/EWC) New South Wales
- Tom Bramich (WSS 300) Victoria
- Tom Edwards (WSS 300) New South Wales
- Lachlan Epis (WSS 600) New South Wales
- Broc Parkes (EWC) New South Wales
- Josh Brookes (BSB) New South Wales
- Jason O’Halloran (BSB) New South Wales
- Tom Toparis (BSB SS) New South Wales
- Ben Currie (BSB SS) Victoria
- Levi Day (BSB TriOptions) South Australia
- Billy McConnell (BSB Superstock 1000) South Australia
- Brayden Elliott (BSB Superstock 1000) New South Wales
- Seth Crump (BSB Junior SS) Queensland
- Harry Khouri (IDM) New South Wales
- Jack Mahaffy (CIV) Victoria
- Joel Kelso (CEV World Junior Moto3) Northern Territory
- Senna Agius (CEV World Junior Moto3) New South Wales
- Billy Van Eerde (CEV World Junior Moto3/Red Bull Rookies Cup) Queensland
- Harrison Voight (European Talent Cup) Queensland
- Jacob Roulstone (European Talent Cup) New South Wales
- Sharni Pinfold (European Womens Cup) Queensland
- Grace Poutch (European Womens Cup) Victoria
- Dave Anthony (Moto America) California, USA
- Wil Ruprecht (Enduro World Championship & Italian Enduro Championship), New South Wales
- Josh Strang (Full Gas Enduro & GNCC USA) New South Wales
- Taylor Jones (Full Gas Enduro & GNCC USA) New South Wales
- Mackenzie Tricker (Full Gas Enduro & GNCC USA) New South Wales
- Lyndon Snodgrass (Full Gas Enduro & GNCC USA) Victoria
- Mitch Evans (MXGP) Queensland
- Jed Beaton (MX2) Victoria
- Wilson Todd (MX2) Queensland
- Nathan Crawford (MX2) Queensland
- Bailey Malkiewicz (MX2) Victoria
- Wilson Todd (MX2) Queensland
- Brad West (MX USA) Queensland
- Jett Lawrence (MX/Supercross USA) Queensland
- Hunter Lawrence (MX/Supercross USA) Queensland
- Luke Clout (MX/Supercross USA) New South Wales
- Jay Wilson (Supercross USA) Queensland
- Joel Wightman (Supercross USA) New South Wales
- Aaron Tanti (Supercross USA) New South Wales
- Jason Doyle (Speedway Grand Prix rider) New South Wales
- Chris Holder New South Wales
- Jack Holder New South Wales
- Max Fricke (Speedway Grand Prix rider) Victoria
- Jaimon Lidsey (under 21’s World Championship) Victoria
- Troy Batchelor South Australia
- Brady Kurtz New South Wales
- Keynan Rew Queensland
- Josh Pickering New South Wales
- Rohan Tungate New South Wales
- Sam Masters New South Wales
- Zane Kelleher Queensland
- Brayden McGuiness South Australia
- Jason Crump Queensland
- Ryan Douglas Queensland
- Toby Price (Dakar Rally) Queensland
- Rodney Faggotter (Dakar Rally) Queensland
- Ben Young (Dakar Rally) Victoria
- Trevor Wilson (Dakar Rally) Queensland
- Matthew Tisdall (Dakar Rally) Victoria
- Andrew Houlihan (African Eco Race) Victoria
Flat Track:
- Max Whale (American Flat Track) Queensland
Motorcycling Australia, event promoters and clubs have put in a significant amount of work to try and make these events happen, and we thank them for their major efforts.
Australian Superbike Championship
The 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, has been rescheduled with remaining remaining rounds in 2020.
ROUND 2 – Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW, October 16-18
ROUND 3 – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC, November 6–8
ROUND 4 – International MotoFest @ The Bend, SA, November 20-22
Australian Off-Road Championship
The 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, has made changes to its calendar following recent Government announcements.
There is one final weekend scheduled for AORC on November 14-15.
The final venue is yet to be confirmed although will be announced in the coming weeks.
Australian Motocross Championship
MA is currently in discussions with motocross clubs to explore venue availability and dates for a 2020 Australian Motocross Championship calendar, but will obviously depend on Government imposed COVID-19 restrictions.
We know riders and teams are eager to race, and we are working very hard to develop a 2020 season that will showcases the best motocross action in the Southern Hemisphere.
MA are confident with its experience and success promoting the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) and Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), that the Australian Motocross Championships can prosper moving forward.
Recent Announcements
Unfortunately recent Government announcements around extending border closures has forced the cancellation of the following national rounds and championships:
- Victorian and Tasmanian rounds 7-10 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by Mxstore.
- 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships in Queensland;
- 2020 Australian Junior Track Championship and Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships in NSW;
- 2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships in South Australia;
- NEXDEM 2020 ATV MX Nationals, Queensland Queensland.
Motorcycling Australia and State Controlling Bodies will continue to monitor closely all Federal and State Government changes to regulations and restrictions which will allow our various disciplines to get back on track as soon as possible.
We will continue to provide regular updates on each championship as we receive the best advice from medical experts, State and Federal Governments, clubs and promoters.
To stay up to date visit our web site www.ma.org.au as well as our respective championship websites and social media pages for the latest information.
Anti-doping Course
Riders planning to head overseas to race this year or next should consider completing the ASADA Level 1 Anti-Doping E-Learning Course available HERE
Failing a drugs test is not the only way to break the #antidoping rules. Learn about the others HERE
For riders heading overseas later this year, the Level 1 ASADA Anti-Doping Course meets the FIM – Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme and World Anti-Doping Agency requirements to obtain an International Licence.
Caitlin Hynes Joins MA Women’s Committee
The Motorcycling Australia Women’s Committee is pleased to announce Caitlin Hynes as its new committee member.
Caitlin Hynes reporting at the Australian Off-Road Championships
Caitlin works in the media industry, using her passion for all things digital to help build, promote and strengthen brand awareness, and is contracted as the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, media reporter.
She understands the unique requirements behind each discipline, as well as the gaps where female involvement, exposure and participation offers limitless potential.
“I’ve been raised in a family that adores motorsport, so I’ve had a love for fast cars and bikes for as long as I can remember,” Caitlin said. “That being said, I didn’t know anything proper about motorcycle sport, its disciplines and community until I worked for MA.
“That was without a doubt the best experience when it came to developing a respect for motorcycle sport.
“Female representation, exposure and participation are extremely important to me. It’s honestly that simple. So, when the opportunity arose to apply for the Women’s Committee, I jumped.
“With my background in media, especially social media, I am confident that I can contribute substantially to building brand awareness and engagement.
“In the end, this is all about fostering a safe space for women and girls to join a dynamic community and better the sport for future generations.
“I have a huge amount of respect for the women, past and present, on this Committee and I look forward to working alongside them to strengthen the brand.”
Caitlin joins a team of four passionate women that work and volunteer in various areas of the sport, they include ISDE Champion Jemma Wilson, Official and Volunteer Evon Stewart, MA Project Manager Rikki Dryden, and MA Board Member Alana Baratto.
The MA Women’s Committee meets monthly and works together with the State Controlling Bodies and promoters to ensure that the entire MA Alliance is actively supporting opportunities for inclusion and promoting the participation of women.
EOI’s Open for 2021 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
Expressions of Interest are flooding into MA for the 2021 Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), so you better be quick if you want to be part of the 2021 OJC/ASBK season.
The 2020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup family
If you are aged 11 to under-16-year-old and want to be considered for the 2021 Oceania Junior Cup, application are available HERE
Riders are provided with a race-prepped Yamaha YZF-R15 bikes, equipped with Pirelli tyres, Öhlins suspension, RK chains, Motul oil, Ricondi Motorcycle Apparel leathers and gloves, AGV helmets, TCX boots, round entries, transportation of bikes, pre-event service of bikes, technical support, spare parts budget, and Oceania Junior Cup team uniform.
Riders competing in the 2021 Cup will receive elite coaching to help develop their bike skills and technique, health and fitness, sportsmanship, and off-track activities such as media and fan engagement.
ASBK Merchandise
We recently launched an all new ASBK merchandise range for 2020, giving fans the chance to get their ASBK fix away from the track!
Working with the creative team at BlatPack.com.au, the official merchandise partner of ASBK, we have produced an exclusive range of 2020 ASBK t-shirts, polo, cap, stubby holder, coffee mug and bottle opener.
The selection offers great pricing and a wide range, giving fans loads of options for everyone to purchase their ASBK support gear at affordable pricing.
Jump online today https://store.asbk.com.au/and order your ASBK fan wear in preparation for the restart of the 2020 Mi-Bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.
Level 1 Officials Course
Now is the perfect time for you and your family or friends to complete Motorcycling Australia Level 1 Officials Course, which is online and FREE.
All you have to do is:
- Visit bit.ly/Ridernet-Member-Login
- If you have a Ridernet ID, login under Coach/Official dropdown, click Courses and complete the Course.
- Click the Become a Coach/Official green box;
- click Become an Official;
- Complete your details and Register;
- Click Start this Course and;
- Complete the Course
While in recent times we have been able to watch Chad’s successes on TV or online, in his early days the only way we learnt of his American successes was via MA or watching maybe a 60 second highlight reel on Channel 9’s Sunday Wide World Of Sports.
While we could write pages about the kid from Kurri Kurri, NSW, who took on the world’s best and beat them with style, his statistics speak for themselves.
- 1997 Australian Junior Motocross Champion
- 1999 Australian Supercross Champion
- 2000 Australian Supercross Champion
- 2001 Motocross of Nations (Belgium) – Race 2 (125/250), 1st Place
- 2002 AMA Eastern Regional Supercross Champion
- 2003 U.S Open Champion
- 2003 FIM World Supercross GP Champion
- 2004 U.S Open Champion
- 2004 AMA Supercross Champion
- 2005 X-Games Supermoto – Bronze Medal
- 2007 King of Bercy Supercross Champion
- 2007 Motocross of Nations (USA) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 2nd Place
- 2008 AMA/FIM World Supercross Champion
- 2008 Australian Supercross Champion
- 2009 Monster Energy Triple Crown Motocross Champion
- 2009 AMA National Pro Motocross Champion
- 2009 Motocross of Nations (Italy) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 2nd Place
- 2009 AMA Athlete of the Year
- 2009 Australian Supercross Champion
- 2011 Motocross of Nations (France) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 1st Place
- 2016 AUS-X Open Champion
- 2018 The Ironman of Supercross (Most AMA Supercross Starts Record)
- 2018 SX-Open Champion
- 2018 FIM Oceania Supercross Champion
Reed will forever be remembered as one of the greats of the sport, in line with his great on track rivals and legends Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, both of whom Reed had ferocious on track battles with, often spilling over after the chequered flag had been waved.
Reed was a rider with passion, mental toughness, skill, tenacity, and one who never gave up.
Chad Reed’s emotional farewell message to fans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qqa8v5F6IA
Here Chad Reed talks about his spectacular career and bids farewell to supercross on Motorsports on NBC – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEN3Xm3RlBU
NEW BLOOD
While Reed has hung up his boots, the Australian contingent of motocross riders competing in the USA and Europe has exploded in the past 12 months.
There is significant industry talk and a strong fan following for two young Australian brothers making their mark on the American scene, Queensland duo, 16-year-old Jett and 20-year-old Hunter Lawrence, who joined fellow Aussies Luke Clout, Jay Wilson, Joel Wightman and Aaron Tanti competing in the USA this year.
Young guns – Jett and Hunter Lawrence
Jett, in his rookie year has already impressed scoring a third place at Salt Lake City in the 250SX, and battled for the lead at the last round of the 250SX West Championship.
Hunter is coming back from injury but has tasted podium success before and will be eager to return to the podium and show his younger brother, Jett, how it is done.
Both are also compete in the AMA Motocross which got under way last week.
AMA legend, coach and mentor to the young Aussies, Johnny O’Mara recently told MCNews -“There is going to be a time…… where they will be on the podium together, I promise. It will happen. It’s just a matter of time. We’re ready right now and I’m sure a lot of other guys are ready too. Basically, how we look at is that all the stuff that we’re doing now will be preparation for 2021, in all reality.”
Young Queenslander Brad West, is also tipped to have a big future in motocross.
He continues to impress in the USA, and last week at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch finished 6th overall in the School Boy 2 class and 7th in the 250B class.
NSW Tayla Jones has hit the ground running and while her expertise and skill in the enduro world sees her winning races, she is also handy on the MX track having last week competed at Loretta Lynn Ranch coming away with a third overall.
Tayla Jones has been super impressive in the USA
We also have a talented bunch of riders in MXGP and MX 2 class who in the past fortnight have kicked off their campaigns.
In the MX2 class Jed Beaton sits in 5th, Nathan Crawford sits in 15th, Bailey Malkiewicz 25th, Wilson Todd 29th (currently out injured), and in the MXGP class Mitch Evans sits in 12th place.
The influx of Australians into the US MX and SX and European series is testament to the strength of State and Australian motocross and supercross competitions that have helped develop these rider’s skills to be able to take on the world’s best.
Aussie Speedway Stars Back On Track
Despite COVID-19 Australia’s speedway stars made the early decision to base themselves in both England and Europe to ensure once competition resumes, they were ready to go.
While the UK season was recently cancelled just as teams had come together, it has been all systems go in Poland and Sweden.
Australia is well represented in Europe with speedway legend Jason Doyle, current Australian Senior Solo Speedway Champion, Max Fricke, Jack and Chris Holder, Australian U21 Champion Jaimon Lidsey, Rohan Tungate, Sam Masters, Keynan Rew, Josh Pickering, Brayden McGuiness, Ryan Douglas all on track racing for their respective teams and Jason Crump is also in Euope.
Zane Kelleher who was to race in the UK, is looking at other possible racing options.
Jason Doyle and Max Fricke are readying themselves for the FIM Speedway GP at the end of the month, but the standout performance so far this year, has to be young Jack Holder.
Holder has been in blistering form regularly taking wins and finishing in the top three for his teams Torun and Gorzow.
Jack Holder is in scintillating form in Europe
Such is the form of the young Australian, he could potentially be in the mix for Team Australia selection.
Click on this link HERE to see Jack in action earlier this year.
Rest In Peace Doug ‘Chivo’ Chivas
Over the weekend we learn’t of the passing of an Australian sidecar legend – Doug ‘Chivo’ Chivas.
Doug Chivas
We send our thoughts, sympathies and prayers to Doug’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
A multiple Australian Sidecar Champion, Doug also raced internationally against the best in the world.
Many of today’s sidecar racers have Doug to thank for his encouragement in getting them on track, where he also mentored riders and helped them with advice and guidance.
His passion for the sport, and legacy will always be remembered.
Rest in peace Doug.
James Scaysbrook Recognised In
2020 Queen’s Honours List
It was fantastic to see one of our own was recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
The Australian Governor-General on behalf of the Queen earlier this year that Mr James Michael Scaysbrook, NSW, had been recognised for his long standing services to Motorcycling.
On behalf of MA congratulations James.
You can view our Behind The Helmet Series, Motorsport Hall Of Fame inductees, as well as recent rider video interviews by simply clicking on the link below.
Josh Brookes – HERE
Wayne and Remy Gardner – HERE
Tom Toparis – HERE
Dean Ferris – HERE
Laura Brown – HERE
Harry Khouri – HERE
Glenn Scott – HERE
Phil Crump – HERE
Ray Fisher – HERE
Joel Kelso – HERE
Stephan Merriman – HERE
Jason Doyle – HERE
Jack and Chris Holder – HERE
Kyle Middleton – HERE
Member Benefits
Don’t forget to take advantage of Motorcycling Australia’s exclusive Member Benefits program.
United Petroelum
Motorcycling Australia’s members can now save 2cents per litre each time they fill up, thanks to United Petroleum!
All MA members can now apply for a United Petroleum/Motorcycling Australia Community Card which will save you 2cents per litre of petrol every time you fill up at any participating United Petroleum service station.
United Petroleum currently has 325 service stations and unmanned locations nationally.
Click here to apply for your United Petroleum/MA Community Card.
RecoverR8
Members can also enjoy the benefits of RecoveR8 for recovery after training or physical activity, at a special reduced price.
An all-natural sports supplement, RecoveR8 was developed to help athletes rejuvenate and recover during and after physical activity. Made in Sydney Australia, RecoverR8 supports healthy blood flow by strengthening the blood vessels, showing significant improvements in reducing pain, muscle fatigue and stress.
By entering the code “save$” into www.RecoveR8.com.au at checkout, MA members and fans will be eligible for a $10 discount on any purchase of Recover8 product, as a direct benefit to members thanks to this new partnership.
Until next time stay safe, Ride, Race, Enjoy.