Motorcycling Australia Newsletter

MA Championships Fire Into Action

After the disappointment of 2020 it is fantastic to see racing action in full flight in 2021, and our National Championships are proving to be bigger and better than ever.

We have already crowned a number of Australian Champions this year.

Earlier this year we crowned Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Champions Mark Plaisted and Ben Pitt, as well as Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Champions Jackson Milner and Adam Niesche.

At last weekends Australian Senior Track Championships, held by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club at Quirindi Showgrounds, we saw the crowning of National Champions including:

Jarrod Brook in the Pro 450 class and MX Open classes;

Maurice Brown – 500 Slider class;

Michael Slade – Sliders Open class;

Reece Crimeen – Slider 250 class;

Mick Junior/Jack Grosser – Track Sidecars class;

Kia Frame/ Mick Bryant Dirt Track Sidecars class;

James Sawdy – Pro 250 class;

Briony Hendrickson – Ladies Open class;

Matthew Griffiths – Open ATV class;

And in the support classes:

Hugh Hope Hodgetts – 85cc and 85cc Modified classes;

Cameron Dunker – 200-250cc class.

Kenny Angel – Over 35 class;

Kenny Angel – Open Twin/Singles class;

Kevin Doolan – Evo And 2 Value Slider class;

Katherine Higgs – ATV Ladies class;

In our other National Championships, mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, and the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, we have seen bumper fields in all three Championships.

On top of that, the crowds at our National Championships have been phenomenal, record crowds at Wakefield Park Raceway for ASBK, and a massive crowd of several thousand at the ProMX at Canberra, shows our National Championships are in a very healthy state.

In the next few months we have a smorgasbord of National Championship events which will tantalise any motorcycle racing fan including:

The rescheduled round 3 (date yet to be confirmed), and rounds 4 and 5 of the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores at Gillman, SA, Maitland, NSW, and Albury-Wodonga, Victoria.

Round 4 and 5, mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, Hidden Valley, Darwin, NT and Morgan Park Raceway, Queensland respectively.

2021 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships, Mick Doohan Speedway, QLD.

Australian Classic and Post Classic Motocross Championships, Nowra Motorplex, NSW.

Rounds 3 and 4, Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore at Kyogle, NSW.

Round 1 of the Australian Junior Road Racing and Supermoto Championships, Pacific Park, NSW.

The ASBK Management Team also announced an additional two rounds to the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, with Round 7 taking place at Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW, October 15-17 and the Grand Finale of the Championship, Round 8 at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, November 5-7. The Symmons Plains Tasmania round has been rescheduled to 2022.

We hope to see you at a Championship event, and you can see further details on upcoming events at the Motorcycling Australia web site https://www.ma.org.au/calendar/

MA Championships Thrive On Your TV

Motorsport fans have never had so much access to two-wheel TV action in Australia thanks to Motorcycling Australia and our TV partners SBS Australia, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia, and our TV production partners AVE.

Last month we launched two new programs on SBS – the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, as well as the AusMoto Show hosted by Kate Peck.



These two significant programs now add to the motorcycle feast of television coverage secured by Motorcycling Australia and provided by our TV partners including live broadcasts of each and every round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, and the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores.

With the return to racing we have seen massive interest in MA National Championships across ASBK, ProMX, AORC and speedway, and the AusMoto Show will showcase these high profile Championships and put a spotlight on MA’s other disciplines.

Audience reaction to the new programs has been sensational and we are confident with audience, industry, and rider support both these programs will continue to grow and gain even more viewers and potentially provide an avenue for more people to not only enjoy the sport but get involved.

Keep an eye out on our social media platforms for the next episodes and as always check your local TV guides.

Riders Flying The Aussie Flag Overseas

More than 60 Australian riders are competing overseas in national and World Championships in 2021, proudly flying the Australia flag.

While COVID-19 still impacts many international sporting competitions, Australian riders planned well ahead for their 2021 season whether competing in national competitions or World Championships.

We have Australian riders competing in MotoGP, MXGP, WorldSBK, FIM Moto3 World Junior Cup, European Talent Cup, Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, Asia Talent Cup, British Superbike Championships, Campionato Italiano Velocità (Italian Championship), Italian Enduro Championship, American Grand National Cross Country, USA Pro Motocross and Supercross, AMA Flat Track Racing, British F2 Sidecar Championship, Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) and riders competing for their respective Speedway teams in the UK, Poland, Sweden, and German leagues, just to name a few.

In motorcycle racing, Australia has produced plenty of world champions over the years, with our most recent being 2020 FIM World Under 21 Speedway Champion, Jaimon Lidsey.

From our first World Champion in 1936 Lionel Van Praag in Speedway, to recent times with the likes of Casey Stoner in MotoGP, Toby Price in Dakar, Troy Bayliss in WorldSBK, Jason Doyle and Chris Holder in Speedway, Chad Reed in Motocross, Darrin Treloar and Jesse Headland in Speedway Sidecar, Matthew Phillips in Enduro, Tayla Jones and Daniel Sanders in ISDE, Josh Hook in World Endurance, and Braden Plath and Caleb Grothues in Junior Motocross, Australian riders definitely bat above the average when it comes to World Championship competition.

In 2021, there a are a number of Australian riders who will be in with a strong chance of Championship glory both at a World title as well as national Championship level overseas in their respective disciplines.

Be sure to keep up to date with their latest achievements through Motorcycling Australia’s weekly International Rider Wrap-up at www.ma.org.au

Gilmore And Cluff To Take On World’s Best Speedway Riders

Australian speedway stars Matthew Gilmore and Mitchell Cluff have been selected to represent Australia at the 2021 FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship in Europe, in the hope that Australia can retain the World Championship title.

Gilmore (below left) from Cowra, NSW is a two-time World Junior Speedway Champion and this year is competing in Poland with Unia Leszno, while Cluff (below right) from Blackalls Park, NSW, has also competed at World titles and is racing in Denmark.

Both Australians hope to replicate the sensational performance by Victorian Jaimon Lidsey last year who won the FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship.

The FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship kicks off in Latvia and Germany with qualifying rounds on June 12, before the finals get under way from September 4 in Germany, September 25 in Poland and October 1 in the Czech Republic.

Price Receives Medal Of The Order Of Australia

Australian Off-Road Championship and Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price last week received his Medal of the Order of Australia honour from Governor Paul De Jersey.

Price received his OAM in the General Division for Services to Motorsport, for local and international successes.

Price is a five-time Australian Off-Road Champion, five-time Hattah Desert Rally winner, six-time Finke Desert Rally winner, two-time winner of the Australian 4-Day Enduro, and the first Australian to win the Dakar Rally in 2016, and again in 2019.

Blockbuster One Night 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship

Motorcycling Australia is very pleased to announce the 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship will consist of one blockbuster round, with a massive prize pool and Championship title on offer.

The 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship, to be held at Oakburn Park, Tamworth, NSW, December 3 and 4 will see Australia’s best go head-to-head to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s 2021 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Champion.

Fans are in for a real treat as the majority of competitors are currently in Europe racing and on return to Australia later this year, the riders will be in prime racing condition to battle it out for the Championship.

Speedway fans are expected to see some of the world’s best in action, and while entries are yet to open, they are likely to see 2020 Australian Speedway Champion Max Fricke and a cast of former Australian and World Champions and elite Australian international riders.

Qualifying will be held on December 3 and racing fires into action on December 4.

Grab Your MA Championship Merchandise

Motorcycle racing fans can now get their hands on official MA Championship merchandise.

You can now purchase official Australian Superbike Championship, Australian Off-Road Championship, ProMX Championship or Australian Speedway Championship merchandise through Motorcycling Australia’s online store ma.org.au/store/

Not only are there several t-shirt designs for men and women but there are also jumpers, can coolers, coffee mugs, bottle openers and hats to choose from.

Vale Trevor Flood And Ray Fisher

We recently lost two legends of Australian motocross, Trevor Flood and Ray Fisher.

Trevor (below left) was the inaugural Mr Motocross, a multi-Australian Motocross Championship winner and recipient of the Duke of Edinburgh Trophy.



Ray Fisher (above right) was a icon of motocross, member of the Hall of Fame who won seven Australian Motocross Championships in the 1950-60s and was one of Australia’s first international motocross pioneers.

Motorcycling Australia’s thoughts and prayers are with Trevor and Ray’s family and friends at this time.

Until next time stay safe, Ride, Race, Enjoy.