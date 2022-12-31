Motorcycling Australia Launches 100 Years of Speedway Logo

Our very own, home-grown sport of Motorcycle Speedway racing will be celebrating its 100th year of competition in 2023 and to commemorate the occasion, Motorcycling Australia is proud to release a logo to celebrate the sport across the entirety of the year.

The logo features two examples of the Australian speedway competitor, a modern-day motorcycle and rider, and an original speedway motorcycle and rider to its right. Both machines are featured on a gold background, with the centennial milestone proudly displayed above both riders.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle states, “The Australian motorcycling community should be proud of reaching such a milestone for our sport and specifically speedway. We are a nation of passionate sporting citizens and participants with plenty of competition between disciplines, to reach this milestone with Australian speedway racing as healthy as it has ever been is a credit to everyone who has contributed to our sport over the course of these one hundred years.”

The logo will be featured throughout the 2023 Speedway season, with the first instance being seen on imagery for the 2023 Australian Speedway Championships kicking off on January 3rd.