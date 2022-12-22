Motorcycling Australia Festive Season Closure

With the Christmas and New Year holiday period now upon us, Motorcycling Australia can confirm its office will be closed during the festive season.

From 4:30pm AEDT on Thursday, 22 December 2022, Motorcycling Australia’s national office will be closed before reopening at 8:30am AEDT on Monday, 9 January 2023.

During this time, the Motorcycling Australia hotline and member services email will be monitored sporadically, meaning emails and voicemails may not be responded to until 2023.

From the Motorcycling Australia team, have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.