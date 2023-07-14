Motorcycling Australia Expressions of Interest for 2024/2025 Championships Now Open

Expressions of Interest

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suitably qualified States, Clubs and Promoters who wish to host an Australian Championship in 2024 and 2025.

The championships that are currently open for EOIs are:

Australian ATV MX Championship

Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship

Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship

Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship

Australian Senior Track Championship

Australian Junior Track Championship

Australian Supermoto Championship

MA is seeking hosts for all classes of the championships, including Junior, Senior, Women’s, and Masters.

For 2024 events, the process will be open until the 25th of August 2023.

Additionally:

The EOI form must be completed in full and submitted electronically. Form here

Applicants must provide information about their club or organisation, their experience in hosting motorcycle events, and their plans for the championship.

We encourage all interested parties to submit an EOI. This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of the growth of Australian motorcycle sport.

Post the closure of the EOIs for the above-listed 2024 Championships, MA will contact the successful State, Club or Promoter with additional information on the specific Championship and the requirements moving forward.

Form: https://forms.gle/x2khFPMLZn3hcXhT7