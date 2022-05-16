Motorcycling Australia Celebrates 2022 National Volunteer Week

It’s National Volunteer week in Australia and Motorcycling Australia wishes to pay tribute to the thousands of volunteers who constitute the engine room of Australian motorcycling.

From folks helping kids learn how to ride via Minikhana to senior officials at our National and International events, our volunteers cover a multitude of roles and responsibilities that collectively provide the environment and enjoyment for members.

Over the last few years it’s been a trying time for all fans, coaches, competitors and officials in Australia, but the last six months have seen motorcycle racing and coaching return with a bang.

Club, state and national events and racing have had a largely uninterrupted year thus far and while many people might be a little rusty due to extended time away from events, we are proud of the way our volunteers have made season 2022 already a huge success at every level.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle understands the value of MA’s massive volunteer base: “Every day we see the hard work of our volunteers in this sport. From people turning up to a working bee, joining their club’s committee to flag marshalling at events, MA notes and appreciates all the hard work that goes into making our sport a success.

“Volunteering isn’t just about being close to the sport itself; it’s the networks, friendships, camaraderie and the feeling of being a part of something bigger that is, in my view, the truly rewarding aspect of it.

“So, many thanks to our volunteers. While this is the official Volunteer Week, we think every week is volunteer week because without them, we have no sport.”

For more information on Motorcycling Australia, check out our website and Facebook Page.