Motorcycling Australia Announces the Return of FIM Seminars

After several years without international motorcycle racing events in Australia, Motorcycling Australia is pleased to see the return of not only international level events to Australia, but also the return of international standard FIM Officials Licencing seminars.

For officials looking to step up their qualifications and international event prospects, or simply advance their motorcycle sport knowledge, the FIM Seminars provide the ideal pathway.

FIM CMS (MX) Clerk of Course and Sporting Steward Seminar

The first training opportunity of 2022 will be the FIM training seminar for those seeking to achieve FIM MX and SX CofC and Sporting Steward licencing.

This is a two-day event, and to attain the qualification, participants must successfully complete the seminar.

Motorcycling Australia (MA), on behalf of the FIM CMS (Motocross Commission) are hosting an FIM Motocross Clerk of Course and Sporting Steward Licencing Seminar on the 2nd and 3rd of July 2022

Location:

MA Office Training Room

Office 38, 1 International Drive

Westmeadows Victoria

Ph: 03 9684 0500

www.ma.org.au

Full details on seminar may be found on this link: http://seminars.fim.ch/public/seminarlist

MA are now seeking expressions of interest from any current MA official with an interest in being considered for the role of Clerk of Course or FMNR Steward at future FIM sanctioned World Championship MX or SX meetings to be held in Australia and overseas.

Information regarding the role of the MX/SX Clerk of Course and FMNR Steward at FIM meetings can be found on this link: https://www.fim-moto.com/en/documents

Anyone wishing to attain FIM CMS (MX) CofC and Sporting Steward accreditation is encouraged to download and complete an expression of interest form, available here via direct document link link:

Completed forms should be forwarded to development@ma.org.au as soon as possible.

Please note that filling out an expression of interest form does not guarantee placement in the training seminar. All applications will be judged on merit and are subject to the approval of the National Officials Committee. Limited financial support to assist with travel and accommodation may be available for successful interstate participants and will be assessed on a case-by-case evaluation.

Further info, contact:

Peter Smith, MA Training and Officials Coordinator.

By email – development@ma.org.au or 0412455878