Motorcycling Australia Announces Re-start Of National Championship Racing

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is pleased to announce the re-start of racing for thousands of riders across the country with the release of an updated 2020 National Championship calendar.

The MA National Championship calendar (link HERE) includes it all – ASBK, AORC, MX Nationals, Junior and Senior Track, Junior Motocross, Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track, Trial, ATV MX, Speedway, Speedway, Senior and Junior sidecars, Supermoto, Junior Road Racing, and historic road racing.

With the opening up of State borders, MA is pleased in being able to produce such an extensive National Championships calendar in the current climate, but is aware additional COVID restriction may be enforced which may impact the existing calendar.

“For thousands of racers across Australia, it’s time to dust off your bikes and get out there,” said MA CEO Peter Doyle.

“With changing COVID-19 restrictions and border closures, it had been impossible for MA National Championships to run, but working together with clubs, promoters, SportAus and the Victorian Government – Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions who are supporting Creative, Tourism, Sport and Major Events, we have been able to ensure that the 2020 MA National Championship competitions can now be held.”

Competition activity may resume in compliance with state and national guidelines and regulations.

As a sporting community there will need to be an understanding that some State and Federal Government restrictions and measures may remain in place and impact the running of events – such as social distancing requirements or no or limited crowd numbers.

To ensure no further restrictions are imposed on our sport all members are encouraged to follow government guidelines and practice good personal hygiene.

The 2020 National Championship Calendar is available HERE