Motorcycling Australia announces Camp Quality as charity partner

In 2022, the major motorcycle racing championships of Australia will be supporting children’s cancer charity Camp Quality.

This includes the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK), the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) and the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore (AORC).

Camp Quality gives kids facing their own cancer diagnosis or the diagnosis of a sibling, parent or carer the chance to be kids again. They provide support at every stage of the cancer journey with fun experiences, education, specialised cancer care, counselling and a supportive community.

In 2022, newly minted Superbike class race Max Stauffer will be the ASBK representative, working alongside Camp Quality to raise funds, create awareness, appear at events and help provide Camp Quality kids, families and volunteers with money-can’t-buy experiences.

Max says supporting Camp Quality is a natural fit, after his own childhood battle with leukaemia.

“I’m really happy to be an ambassador for Camp Quality. I’m extremely proud and feel really privileged to have this opportunity.

“I know exactly what a lot of the young kids and families are going through, as I was diagnosed with Leukaemia when I was 5 years old. Camp Quality really strives to make things easier for kids and families going through an extremely tough time and I’m grateful that I will can try to and help as many people out as I can.”

Sam Redfern, Events Manager with the Australian Superbike Championship:

“We’re really proud to have partnered with Camp Quality this year and look forward to a great year ahead. We think the work Camp Quality does is invaluable and really makes a difference.

“ASBK fans who want to support Camp Quality can donate via our ticketing portal when they buy their ASBK tickets or go directly to Camp Quality’s website and donate that way.”

For Matt Falvo, Events Manager for the ProMX and AORC Championships, this relationship is more than just fundraising:

“As part of our partnership, we’re also going to offer some money-can’t-buy experiences for affected kids- and their families. We are also going to support the fantastic Motocyc 4 Kids initiative, which is a three-day adventure where those who love their motorbikes come together to tide and raise money for Camp Quality while having a great time!”

For more information, how to get involved and donate and check out Camp Quality website: campquality.org.au

To find out more about the Motocyc Event see: https://fundraise.campquality.org.au/event/motocyc-2022

About Camp Quality

Camp Quality gives kids facing cancer the chance to be kids again.

Camp Quality’s services and programs are created specifically to support children aged up to 15 years, who are dealing with their own cancer diagnosis, or the diagnosis of someone they love, like a brother, sister, mum, dad or carer.

Camp Quality provides kids, their siblings and parents, with fun experiences, education, specialised cancer care, counselling and a supportive community; in-hospital, online, at school and away from it all on camps and at our retreats.

Camp Quality raises funds to ensure the 8,900 kids facing cancer, who are registered for our services and programs, have the chance to just be kids again and create positive memories that change their cancer story.

To learn more about Camp Quality visit campquality.org.au.