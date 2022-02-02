Moss and Fox take top honours at Bacchus Marsh Australian Arenacross powered by Protraxx opener

Multiple Australian champion Matt Moss and GasGas Racing Team recruit Blake Fox emerged at the top of the podium after a successful opening round of the new 2022 Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx at Bacchus Marsh.

The first-ever round of the series at Bacchus Marsh saw plenty of close and entertaining racing across a huge 18 classes, despite heavy rain prior to the event. Weather improved as the day turned into the evening, creating ideal track conditions come the night program. In the AX1 class, BBR 102 Motorsports Yamaha’s Moss continued his imposing pre-season form to claim the overall from South Australian legend Brett Metcalfe (KTM) and Albury’s Joben Baldwin (Honda). Go24 Team’s Metcalfe started the day strongly by taking the opening race win from Moss and Hayden Mellross (GasGas Racing Team), before Moss responded with commanding victories in the second and third races.

Meanwhile, Dubbo’s Blake Fox got his season off to a near-perfect start by winning two of the three races in the AX2 class to take overall honours on the night from two-time All Japan National MX2 champion Haruki Yokoyama (Empire Kawasaki) and KTM-mounted Reid Taylor.

Fox won the first and third of the three races, with Yokoyama taking the victory in a red flag-disrupted second moto

Australian Arenacross Series director, Jessica Proctor, said more than 370 racers took part in the opening round of the nationally-recognised, Motorcycling Australia-sanctioned series. Around 8000 spectators were trackside for the opening round, soaking up the carnival-type atmosphere.

“This series is designed to fill the vital gap between grassroots racing and a professional Supercross championship, and the response we received from the riders was nothing short of inspiring,” Proctor explained.

“The weather certainly threw some challenges at us, but the feedback we’ve had from the riders was that they thoroughly enjoyed the day and the close racing that the track provided. Being our first event we learnt a lot and we’re determined that the second stop of the four-round series at Swan Hill will be even better for both the racers and spectators.

“Arenacross racing offers both racers and fans an incredible experience. The intense on-track action and quality trackside entertainment can be enjoyed by the whole family, as we help shape the next generation of superstars.”

Other class winners were Byron Dennis (AX 3, 128-250cc 13-U16 Expert and 100-125cc Expert), Heath Davy (85cc 9-U12 Expert, 65cc 7-U12 Expert), Jack Deveson (85cc 12-U16 Expert), Brock Ninness (AX 1 Intermediate and AX 2 Intermediate), Mason Ezergailis (50cc 7-U9 50cc), Julian Carafa (AX V Over 35). Noah James (85cc 9-U12 Intermediate). Emily Lambert (100-125cc Junior Girls), Brock Wellington (65cc 7-U12 Intermediate), Xander Fearn (128-250cc 13-U16 Intermediate), Taylor Thompson (AX W), and Keono Robinson (85cc U16 Intermediate).

A full breakdown of the results from all 18 classes can be viewed here.

Tickets are available now for the second round of the series at Swan Hill, Victoria on 12th February.

To learn more about the Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx, visit the Australian Arenacross website , AUS AX Instagram and AUS AX Facebook .