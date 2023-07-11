More than 230 racers land in Darwin for 2023 KTM AJMX

Are you as excited as we are from on-track action to kick off tomorrow, for the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX)?

More than 230 riders will land in Acacia Hills, Northern Territory for the prestigious opening ceremony, practice and qualifying sessions.

The annual KTM AJMX has headed up north for a jampacked five days of Motocross (MX) racing. Featuring iconic red dirt and clear, blue skies, this year will showcase 12 Australian Championship classes featuring from riders aged between seven to under 16 years.

Don’t forget that after tomorrow’s practice and qualifying, Thursday 13 July will feature Heats 1 & 2 for categories with more than 40 riders, while classes with under 40 riders go straight to Finals.

Stay up to date with the latest news about the 2023 KTM AJMX by visiting the Motorcycling Australia website at www.ma.org.au, Motorcycling Australia on Facebook or @motorcyclingaustralia on Instagram. You can also find the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships on Facebook.

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos courtesy of Mike O’Neill/HighRPM Photography.