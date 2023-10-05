Momentum building for Team Australia ahead of Motocross of Nations in France

The hype is starting to generate around Team Australia and its riders Dean Ferris, Hunter and Jett Lawerence ahead of its annual appearance at the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in France this weekend.

The triumvirate takes winning form into the MXoN, with Ferris (Yamaha) recently wrapping up a fourth MX1 title in the Australian ProMX championship, while the Lawrences stole the show on their factory Hondas across the Pacific in the AMA Pro Motocross series: Hunter easily winning the 250cc class and Jett utterly dominant in the 450cc division with a peerless, unbeaten season – 22 wins from as many starts. It was just the fifth clean sweep of the 450cc category since its inception, and the first by a rookie.

Going up against an astonishing 38 different countries, Team Australia can expect big competition from its rivals which more prominently include the likes of France, USA, Great Britain and Italy.

The battle against France, in particular, will draw the attention of many given the two outfits are evenly matched with talent and experience. The French trio of Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle and Maxime Renaux will be ready for the fight against its Australian archrivals.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, is excited by the potential of Team Australia at Motocross of Nations and is hopeful of a great result.

“To have the Lawrence brothers and Dean Ferris represent our nation at this annual event is terrific and they are going to be a formidable combination,” he said.

“The challenge has definitely been handed to them as to whether or not they can get beat them in their own backyard.”

The action can be seen via www.MXGP-TV.com or on Stan Sport.

The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) will be held on Friday 6 – Sunday 8 October at Circuit Raymond DEMY, Ernée, France.