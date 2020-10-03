mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Partners With MA For Exclusive mi-bike MA Member Discounts

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is pleased to announce a major partnership with mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance offering an exclusive mi-bike MA Member Discount, saving 15% off mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance premiums^.

The partnership further extends our strong relationship with mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance, who are the naming rights partners of the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

The mi-bike MA Member Discount is part of MA’s ever-expanding Member Benefits Program.

All MA members can now receive a 15% mi-bike MA Member Discount on their insurance for a wide variety of motorcycles when buying a policy online using an exclusive member code. Not a member simply join HERE

In addition, as part of this exclusive mi-bike MA Member Discount offer, for an MA Member purchased insurance policy, 5% of the mi-bike insurance premium will be contributed to future development and safety programs of our sport.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance are motorcycle specialists that provide a comprehensive range of insurance products that are designed to cover motorcyclists and their motorcycles.

mi-bike knows that a motorcycle is a treasured asset and they strive to provide the peace of mind cover that is sought from a total motorcycle insurance solution whether on-road or off-road.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle encouraged MA members to take advantage of the amazing mi-bike MA Member Discount.

“We are very pleased that our strong partnership with mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance continues to grow and that together we are able to offer the mi-bike MA Member Discount, giving our members superb value for money,” Mr Doyle said. “mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance like our members, share a great passion for motorcycling both on the track and off-road.”

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance General Manager, Mark Bradley said: “The team at mi-bike Insurance and AMMF Finance are committed to supporting the safe enjoyment of the motorcycling lifestyle by all riders whether you are a daily commuter, weekend social rider, an active competitor or an official or volunteer.”

“We are proud to offer high quality insurance products with competitive premiums and benefits to all MA members with a significant discount as part of the MA Members Benefits Program; and every purchase will see mi-bike further invest in supporting the sport via a range of MA safety, education and participation activities on top of our ongoing sponsorship of the exciting ASBK series.”

Visit the mi-bike website for a quick and easy motorcycle insurance quote today or CLICK HERE FOR A QUOTE

^ 15% discount applies only to insurances purchased online and minimum premium amounts apply. Insurance issued by HDI Global Specialty SE – Australian Branch ABN 58 129 395 544, AFSL No. 458776 acting through its agent Yamaha Motor Insurance Australia Pty. Ltd. ABN 48 603 882 980, AFSL 497198. Information provided is general advice only and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statements (PDS) for full details on policy coverage before you make any decisions about whether to buy or continue to hold a policy