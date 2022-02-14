Mi-bike member discount

As a Motorcycling Australia (MA) member, mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance is offering an exclusive 15% saving off members mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance premiums^.

The mi-bike MA Member Discount is part of MA’s ever-expanding Member Benefits Program.

All MA members can now receive a 15% mi-bike MA Member Discount on their Insurance premiums by using an exclusive member code when buying a mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance policy online.

In addition, as part of this exclusive mi-bike MA Member Discount offer, for an MA Member purchased insurance policy, 5% of the mi-bike insurance premium will be contributed to future development and safety programs of our sport.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance are motorcycle specialists that provide a comprehensive range of insurance products that are designed to cover motorcyclists and their motorcycles.

mi-bike knows that a motorcycle is a treasured asset and they strive to provide the peace of mind cover that is sought from a total motorcycle insurance solution whether on-road or off-road.

The partnership further extends MA’s strong relationship with mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance, who are the naming rights partners of the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

Visit the mi-bike website for a quick and easy motorcycle insurance quote today or CLICK HERE FOR A QUOTE