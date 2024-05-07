McQualter scores big at 2024 Australian Senior Track Championship

There were five different winners crowned across six classes at the 2024 Landscaping Yard & Hardware Australian Senior Track Championship at Mick Doohan Raceway in Brisbane on May 4-5.

The most successful rider was the Gold Coast’s Rory McQualter, who won the Pro 250 and Pro 450 Championships and was second in MX Open behind Jarred Brook.

In fact, Queensland riders cut a swathe through the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club-hosted event, winning all six classes – with McQualter and Brook joined as 2024 champions by Briony Hendrickson (Pro Open Women), Darren Fien/Shaun Fien (Sidecars up to 1100cc) and Matthew Griffiths (ATV Open).

The heats of MX Open class saw Brook as the unbeaten top qualifier, ahead of McQualter and Reid Battye – and that was the same order in the six-lap final.

McQualter comfortably won the Pro 250 class after winning all five rounds. Behind him it was very tight between the next four riders, with Ben McLaughlin and Talon Cardinale eventually joining him on the rostrum.

The Pro 450 final wrapped up the program, and it was McQualter who took the honours ahead of Brook – the unbeaten top qualifier – and Battye. A protest against McQualter was then dismissed before the presentation could proceed.

While McQualter, Brook and Battye were standouts in MX Open and Pro 450 finals, the likes of Cyshan Weale, Daniel Wicks, Cody Lewis and Zaine Kennedy were all strong in the heats.

For the tireless campaigner that is Hendrickson, her first wedding anniversary corresponded with a 14th Australian championship – one of two riders to successfully defend a crown, with Griffiths the other.

Tayla Street and Kelsey Jensen completed the Women’s top three, swapping positions from the 2023 Championship.

The Sidecar class turned into a two-way battle between brothers Darren and Shaun Fien and runners-up Matthew Davies and passenger Tom Northey. The Fiens enjoyed an unblemished scorecard, while Davies/Northey beat everyone else except the winners. Joel Askew and passenger Tyson Keogh finished third.

In ATV Open, Griffiths’ 11th national title saw him eclipse his father Kevin’s record. Matthew’s brother Joshua chased him home in the final, with Chevy Green third.

The support classes saw Tony Walsh (Over 40yrs Unlimited), Levi Layton (9-U13s) and Neiko Donovan (13-U16) score the honours.

The next major event on the dirt calendar will be the 2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship in Proserpine (Qld) on July 20-21.

RESULTS: 2024 AUSTRALIAN SENIOR TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP

PRO 450

1. Rory McQualter (Qld)

2. Jarred Brook (Qld)

3. Reid Battye (NSW)

MX OPEN

1. Jarred Brook (Qld)

2. Rory McQualter (Qld)

3. Reid Battye (NSW)

PRO 250

1. Rory McQualter (Qld)

2. Ben McLaughlin (Qld)

3. Talon Cardinale (NSW)

WOMEN

1. Briony Hendrickson (Qld)

2. Tayla Street (Vic)

3. Kelsey Jensen (Vic)

ATV OPEN

1. Mathew Griffiths (NSW)

2. Joshua Griffiths (NSW)

3. Chevy Green (NSW)

SIDECAR

1. Darren Fien/Shaun Fien (Qld)

2. Matthew Davies/Tom Northey (NSW)

3. Joel Askew/Tyson Keogh (Qld/NSW)

For full results across all classes, click here.

Words courtesy of Peter Baker

Images: Heidi Wallis