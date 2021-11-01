Mackay QLD Set To Host The Ultimate Offroad Racing Weekend in 2022

As a show stopper for two wheel race fans across the nation, the ProMX Championship Round 2 will combine forces with AORC at Mackay for the very first time, in what is set to be a massive three day weekend of two wheeled off-road racing action and an unmatched spectacle for race fans, industry and riders alike.

Thousands of combined riders, team personnel and passionate race fans will make their way to Mackay for this highly anticipated stop for both Championships, where many will be excited to witness the magnitude of the riders, racing and the event itself. Spread over three massive days of racing, AORC Rounds 3 and 4 will take place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th of April, with ProMX taking centre stage for Sunday April 10th.

The 2022 ProMX Championship Round 2 at Mackay in combination with the AORC, is set to further bolster the prestige and allure of off road racing in Australia, with the two leading off-road championships in the country combining forces to showcase rider talent across their respective disciplines.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said it’s fantastic to welcome both the ProMX and AORC Championships to Mackay.

“Council is a proud supporter of events through our Invest Mackay Events and Conference Attraction program,” Mayor Williamson said.

“I have no doubt the size and spectacle of these off-road racing Championships will be in good hands with our passionate community and we look forward to welcoming the teams, riders and fans to enjoy and explore our region,” he said.