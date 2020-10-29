MA Welcomes AMG Group

Motorcycling Australia (MA) welcomes new industry body – Australian Motocross Group (AMG) – who will work closely with MA and form part of the ProMX Management Team to help grow Motocross in Australia.

AMG was recently launched by long time team owner and MA Motocross Commissioner Mark Luksich, Craig Dack MX legend and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team owner, Gavin Eales from Serco Motorsport and Yarrive Konsky from Penrite Honda Racing.

AMG will be a part of the 7 member ProMX Management Team that will drive the strategic planning of ProMX for 2021 and beyond.

MA CEO Peter Doyle said the inclusion of AMG into the ProMX Management Team was a key step in ensuring industry, professional and privateer riders and teams have a voice and are represented, giving all parties a channel of communication direct to the sport’s national controlling body.

“It’s great to have industry and teams represented as part of our management team to ensure we can collectively and collaboratively grow the sport of motocross in Australia, and with representation from AMG we have that wealth of knowledge and experience to draw upon,” Mr Doyle said.

“With the right support from industry, partners and sponsors we hope to be able to showcase the ProMX championship to a wider Australian and international audience through various media channels.”

Planning is well underway with a calendar set to be announced in November.

To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the ProMX website, ProMX Facebook, ProMX Instagram, and join the ProMX subscriber mailing list by clicking the link HERE and entering your details.