MA Update To Anti-Doping Policy

Motorcycling Australia has updated its Anti-Doping Policy following the establishment of Sport Integrity Australia which has replaced the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority as the National Anti-Doping Organisation, the following changes are now in effect:

Replacing the words Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) with Sport Integrity Australia (SIA);

Replacing CAS with the National Sports Tribunal (NST) as the first-instance hearing body for all athletes and appeals for ‘non-international level’ athletes;

Amending the definition of ‘National Level Athlete’ to introduce the Lower-Level Athlete category to allow greater flexibility in dealing with and sanctioning athletes below International or National level; and

Removing the Anti-Doping Rule Violation Panel.

For more details on the changes, please click here

You can stay educated about Anti-Doping by downloading the SIA Clean Sport App (ASADA Clean Sport), available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The App is a one stop shop for Anti-Doping which includes tools to find low risk supplements, check if a medication is banned in sport, complete a virtual reality testing mission, give feedback, report doping and more.

The Motorcycling Australia Anti-Doping Policy can be found on the MA web site here