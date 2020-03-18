MA To Review International Team Events

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

With the current activity surrounding COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus) including governmental imposed restrictions on National and International travel and mass gatherings, Motorcycling Australia (MA) are having to reconsider its involvement in all domestic and international activity over the next few months.

While all options are currently being worked through, sadly several events and activities have already been cancelled.

In relation to International teams, ISDE, MXON, WJMX, TDN and Speedway of Nations, MA is in constant communication with the FIM about the status of these events.

Due to the logistics involved in sending these teams to compete in Europe, the timelines required to activate the necessary travel, and the current uncertainty around international travel, MA have set deadlines of Mid-April to confirm our Australian Team’s participation in these international events.

Our current position is that we believe it is inevitable that we will have to cancel Australia’s participation in some these team events for 2020, however we will await further information from both the Australian Government and the FIM.