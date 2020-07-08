MA To Monitor Restriction Impacts On 2020 AORC

Motorcycling Australia will continue to monitor government COVID-19 restrictions which may impact future dates of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore.

With this week’s government decisions to close the NSW and Victorian border, border restrictions in Queensland and South Australia, and metropolitan Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown, Motorcycling Australia (MA) will continue to watch government developments.

Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said planning for rounds 7 and 8 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, at Nowra, NSW on August 29-30, was well under way.

“We know sponsors, riders, teams and fans are eager to go racing in the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by Mxstore,” Mr Falvo said.

“Our Yamaha AORC, presented by MXstore, has produced world class racing this year and we know riders and teams have been training hard in recent months and will be ready to race in Nowra next month.

“We will obviously monitor very closely any changes to government regulations and border closures in the coming weeks which will allow the championship to get back under way.

“We have tentatively locked away the weekend of November 14-15, 2020 as a back-up event date should it be required because of COVID-19 restrictions.”

2020 Yamaha AORC Presented by MXstore Calendar

Round 7 & 8: Nowra, NSW 29 – 30 Aug 2020

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 Sept 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 – 18 Oct 2020

BACK UP EVENT DATE 14 – 15 Nov 2020