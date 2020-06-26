MA Thanks WEM For Its Dedication And Commitment To MX

Motorcycling Australia (MA) wishes to thank Williams Event Management (WEM), Kevin Williams and his family for more than two decades of dedication to the MX Nationals.

After 23 years Williams today made the tough decision to step away from the sport and the promotion and management of the MX Nationals effective immediately.

In an emotional press conference this morning, Kevin Williams thanked fans, riders, industry and sponsors.

“It’s been a long journey and a major part of my life, but we didn’t expect COVID, and we didn’t expect not to go racing this year, but we are proud of what we achieved over 23 years,” Kevin said.

“I’ve always made decisions from a position of passion for the sport, and I want to thank everyone for being a part of the journey.

“I encourage all riders and members of the sport and industry to support their local clubs and hopefully we can see some opportunity for national racing when borders open up properly.

“Thank you everybody for your great support.”

MA CEO Peter Doyle said: “Kevin Williams and his team have poured their heart and soul into running the MX Nationals and we thank them for more than 20 years of tireless work”.

“The MX Nationals have faced plenty of challenges in those 20 years and Kevin, his team and partners, have boasted many success stories, with a myriad of riders using the championship as a stepping stone in their careers to race in America and Europe.

“The MX Nationals are a critical component of a healthy motocross scene in Australia and to create opportunities for riders to progress into world championship series.”

MA is now in the process of reviewing the 2020 championship operations, format and dates to see how the series will proceed for the remainder of 2020 in the COVID-19 period.

Further announcements will be made available in due course.

To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the MA web site www.ma.org.au