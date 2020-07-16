MA Opens Expressions Of Interest For 2021 and 2022 National Championships

Motorcycling Australia today opened expressions of interest for suitably qualified clubs and or promoters who are interested in hosting national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Applications are now open for clubs or promoters who wish to host the following National Championships:

Dirt Track:

Senior, Junior, Classic and Post Classic

Track:

Senior, Junior

Motocross:

Classic, Post Classic and ATV

An Australian Championship is the pinnacle of competition in Australia and a great way to promote your club and community whilst providing an opportunity for your local riders to compete amongst the best in Australia.

These meetings bring competitors and spectators from all over Australia, and often from other countries.

Expressions of interest are available HERE for motocross and HERE for Track/Dirt track applications close midnight August 14, 2020.

Upon receipt of your clubs’ Expression of Interest, Motorcycling Australia will send additional information on the specific championship and the requirements therein.