MA Opens Applications To Host 2022 Australian Championships

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has opened applications from suitably qualified clubs and/or promoters who are interested in hosting Australian dirt track championships in 2022.

MA is accepting applications to host a number of 2022 Championships including the Senior Dirt Track Championship, Junior Dirt Track Championship, Classic Dirt Track Championship, Post Classic Dirt Track Championship, Junior Track Championship and Senior Track Championship.

Applications must be received by August 26, 2021.

An Australian Championship is a great way to promote your club and your community whilst providing an opportunity for your local riders to compete amongst the best in Australia.

These meetings bring competitors and spectators from all over Australia, and often from other countries (where applicable).

All applications must be completed in full HERE with a copy of a map of the track attached.

Applications close strictly on August 26, 2021.