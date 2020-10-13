MA Launches ProMX, the new era of the Australian Motocross Championship

ProMX, the new name of the Australian Motocross Championship will be the premier motocross championship in the nation. ProMX will bring new initiatives, fresh opportunities, and revitalised branding for the next era of motocross in Australia.
ProMX aims to raise the profile of the Australian Motocross Championship and its riders, delivering strong exposure for sponsors and partners. Bringing the MX fans to the trackside, whilst creating new audiences via dynamic media and TV platforms in planning for 2021.
Under direct leadership of Motorcycling Australia, we can further announce the appointment of the ProMX Management Team. This handpicked group with a vast range of experiences in the sport and industry will drive the management and promotion of this international quality championship under the leadership of MA CEO, Peter Doyle.
The championship management team structure has served MA extremely well over many years with positive growth and development in the ASBK and AORC championships, raising the level of professionalism in both championships.
The ProMX Management Team will consist of:
- Peter Doyle – MA CEO
- Martin Port – MA Operations Director
- Matthew Falvo – MA Events Manager
- Pip Harrison – MA National Technical Manager
- Mark Hancock – ProMX Race Director and Chair MA Motocross Commission
- Simon Maas – RACESAFE Director and FIM Oceania Representative
- Mark Luksich – AMG Representative and MA Motocross Commission member
“ProMX will showcase an international standard championship not only for our Australian riders and teams, but also our MX fans in Australia and throughout the world.
“We have developed the ProMX Management Team to ensure we have representatives with a wealth of experience from racing, industry, teams, technical, safety, event management and promotion to ensure we can grow the sport of motocross in Australia into the future.
“With the right support from industry, partners and sponsors we hope to be able to showcase a scintillating championship via television broadcast next year that will be an exciting addition to the 2021 ProMX championship.”
Further announcements will be released in the coming weeks and months as all eyes are now focussed on 2021.
To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the MA web site www.ma.org.au and join the Australian Motocross Championship subscriber mailing list by clicking the link HERE and entering in your details.