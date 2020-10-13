MA Launches ProMX, the new era of the Australian Motocross Championship

2021 will bring a new year and a new era for motocross in Australia, as today Motorcycling Australia (MA) proudly launches – ProMX. ProMX, the new name of the Australian Motocross Championship will be the premier motocross championship in the nation. ProMX will bring new initiatives, fresh opportunities, and revitalised branding for the next era of motocross in Australia. ProMX aims to raise the profile of the Australian Motocross Championship and its riders, delivering strong exposure for sponsors and partners. Bringing the MX fans to the trackside, whilst creating new audiences via dynamic media and TV platforms in planning for 2021.

Under direct leadership of Motorcycling Australia, we can further announce the appointment of the ProMX Management Team. This handpicked group with a vast range of experiences in the sport and industry will drive the management and promotion of this international quality championship under the leadership of MA CEO, Peter Doyle. The championship management team structure has served MA extremely well over many years with positive growth and development in the ASBK and AORC championships, raising the level of professionalism in both championships. The ProMX Management Team will consist of:

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

Martin Port – MA Operations Director

Matthew Falvo – MA Events Manager

Pip Harrison – MA National Technical Manager

Mark Hancock – ProMX Race Director and Chair MA Motocross Commission

Simon Maas – RACESAFE Director and FIM Oceania Representative

Mark Luksich – AMG Representative and MA Motocross Commission member

ProMX will enhance the professional development of our young Australian talent through the recent announcement of the MX3 class, while the MX2 will showcase our future champions. The MX1 class will see Australia’s best riders batting it out for the ProMX crown of MX1 Champion.

“Planning for the 2021 ProMX is well under way and we know teams, riders and fans are extremely keen to go racing after the interruption of this year.’’ said MA CEO Peter Doyle. “ProMX will showcase an international standard championship not only for our Australian riders and teams, but also our MX fans in Australia and throughout the world.