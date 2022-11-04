MA High Performance Training Camp Expression of Interest

Motorcycling Australia to partner with Griffith University to deliver a five-day High Performance Training Camp (HPTC)

The HPTC will bring together up to 15 of Australia’s best up-and-coming motorcycle sport athletes for a one-week elite performance training program.

Important Dates:

Friday 9th Dec – Cut off date for expressions of interest

Wednesday 4th Jan – Payment deadline for participants

Sunday 5th Feb – Own check in arrangements to Mantra Southport Sharks

Monday 6th Feb – Friday 10th Feb – MA HPTC at Griffith University

Saturday 11th Feb – Own check out arrangements from Mantra Southport Sharks

The MA HPTC will be open to all national championship participants across multiple disciplines who have completed one MA recognised National Championship season or more and who are also over the age of 18.

This course represents a market value of just under $2,500. MA will subsidise the majority of the course fee, delivering the full program to the approved participants at $950 each. This includes:

Daily training and recovery sessions Daily Seminars Team building activities 6 nights’ accommodation in TWIN SHARE* rooms at Mantra Southport Sharks Meals: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner plus snacks at Mantra Southport Sharks, or location Individual athlete DXA scan and comprehensive report provided Informative Seminars



Use of all Training venues & equipment throughout the training camp

Team building activities: Mountain biking and bouldering

*Note:

Accommodation at Mantra are twin shared rooms. There would be an additional cost if individual rooms are required.

To register your interest in this opportunity, complete this form 👈 as soon as possible.

The program will be delivered by Paul Haines, Manager, Sports Engagement (Performance) at Griffith University. Paul Haines graduated from his B. App. Sc (Human Movement) degree in 2001 at the University of South Australia. A keen sportsman with a great passion for an active & healthy lifestyle, Paul’s experience with elite sport strength & conditioning began at the Adelaide Crows Football Club in the AFL competition where his role developed into Rehabilitation Coach. Since this period Paul has also worked with the Geelong Football Club as Head Fitness Coach, achieving Premiership success in 2007 & 2009, and more recently worked with the Gold Coast SUNS as Rehabilitation Coach. Throughout his journey Paul has also had experience training athletes in a variety of other sports including tennis, basketball, soccer, cycling, Formula 1 & V8 Supercars.

Joining Paul Haines running the camp will be multi- time Australia Motocross champion and legend of the sport, Stephen Gall. An Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame inductee, Stephen has won Mister Motocross series and five Australian Motocross championship. As well as his national titles, he has also taken some 30+ state Motocross championships and three Australian dirt bike championships. He also won several Finke Desert races to confirm his status as the best all round rider of his generation. Not only a winner at most every discipline he attempted, Gall was also a pioneer in the area of fit-for-racing training, working on specific programs to ensure he was 100% race ready for Australian race seasons. Gall now turns his experience and expertise to helping young racers find their best selves.

