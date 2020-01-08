MA Focuses On Concussion And Rider Safety

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and FIM Oceania (FIMO) have agreed to develop a Concussion Working Group, establish education programs, create rider ambassadors and develop guidelines for the Oceania region, following an inaugural MA & FIMO Concussion Summit.

The Concussion Working Group will work closely with the FIM Medical Commission (CMI) and the federations of the Oceania region to develop policies, provide updates and best practice as developed within the Oceania region to improve rider safety across all disciplines.

The 14 invitees to the summit included some of the most experienced motorsport doctors – Dr Brent May, Dr Greg Harris and Dr Michael Thumm. Former World Endurance Champion Steve Martin, Former National Off-Road Champion and Team Manager AJ Roberts and ISDE World Champion Josh Green, MX Nationals promoter Kevin Williams, MA CEO Peter Doyle, and MA Insurance Manager Anthony Hynes , Motorcycling NZ Board Member – Hamish Barham and WilSport’s Phil London, as key speaker FIM Medical Director Dr David McManus who provided an international perspective.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, said the pioneering first step of tackling the important topic of concussion in motorcycle sport was vital.

“This was a crucial first meeting for MA on a very complex issue which is why it was important to have concussion experts, riders, promoters and industry in the room to develop guidelines and policies for our sport going forward,” Mr Doyle said.

“Like all sports today we must find ways to keep our riders safe whilst ensuring we educate and support the teams, officials and families that deal with concussion in our sport at each event. We are hopeful that working as a collective group, that strong guidelines and policies can be developed for future MA events and MA championships.’’

The meeting focussed on a wide range of areas including defining concussion – specifically within motorcycle sports, trackside medical assessments, care for riders, education for stewards, officials, coaches,teams and reviewing the latest worldwide research and information from Sport Australia.

FIM Medical Director & Director of FIM International Medical Commission Dr David McManus said the summit was particularly useful to inform future policy decisions.

“The FIM wishes to thank our colleagues in FIM Oceania and Motorcycling Australia for organising, hosting and facilitating the summit and for inviting the FIM to participate.

“It was my privilege to represent the FIM and present our experience and concerns as well as the current and future requirements of the FIM Medical Code in relation to this important topic. The FIM is very willing to support and participate in the ongoing workstreams arising from the summit to ensure the best outcomes for the participants in our sport.”

A bold agenda for 2020 sees the concussion working groups meeting early in the new year to begin the significant development of policies, training, and programs for recommendation to Motorcycling Australia and FIM Oceania.

PHOTO: Left to Right – Steve Martin – former FIM EWC Champion & MotoGP Rider, Phil London – WilSport NZ and Peter Doyle – CEO Motorcycling Australia