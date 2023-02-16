MA Elite Training Camp a Huge Success

The Motorcycling Australia Elite Training Camp was hosted by the Griffith Sports College and their Manager of Sports Engagement and Performance, Paul Haines. MA athletes were subject to 5 days of off-bike training and education, covering a broad range of topics both inside and outside of the classroom.

After working with our MA athletes over the course of the week, Paul Haines said, “The recent Motorcycling Australia High-Performance Training Camp hosted by Griffith University on the Gold Coast was a huge success! The goal of the training camp was to educate riders on the importance of a holistic approach to their overall performance programs.

This was an off-bike training camp that combined the application-specific training & recovery protocols with a range of educational seminars relevant to enhancing the athlete’s performances.

To all the athletes’ credit, their commitment, energy and ability to get out of their comfort zones and push themselves was a huge credit to their mindset and wanting to improve! Each athlete surprised themselves with their ability to get through so much completed in a 5-day camp, which reinforced the importance of delivering a well-balanced, structured and periodised training program.

I look forward to hosting many more of these camps with such impressive athletes!”